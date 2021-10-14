BRIDGEWATER — More than two years ago, Town Manager Jay Litten dubbed four major construction projects as the “fearsome foursome.” The projects included Riverwalk Phase I, Dry River Road, Dylan-Old River-Main, or DORM, and Main Street underground.
By the time October arrived, one of those projects was completed.
Megan Byler, Bridgewater’s assistant town manager for public works, told Town Council during a meeting Tuesday that the Dry River Road project has been finished.
“We are all excited to say that the project has finally wrapped up,” she said. “Our maintenance crew was in last week and finishing up this week, just taking care of some cleanup issues and little things here and there.”
The Dry River Road project made improvements between Old River Road and Cannery Woods Drive. Improvements included a sidewalk on the west side, bicycle lanes on both sides and drainage work that includes a new curb, gutter and repaving.
The project was a revenue-sharing project with the Virginia Department of Transportation, making the town responsible for 50% of the $2.63 million cost.
Council member Travis Bowman said he was pleased with how the project turned out, adding that the sidewalk addition did a “tremendous favor” for neighboring land and property owners.
“I really feel like it’s taken that stretch and made it seem more inclusive to the town,” he said.
Mayor Ted Flory said he drove by the area earlier on Tuesday and enjoyed what he saw.
“The addition of the sidewalk, the street is wider, the bike lanes ... it looks more like a town street than a country road,” he said.
Byler said a contract was signed with Elliot Construction for the DORM project, and work is expected to take place in November.
The DORM project will deliver a stoplight and southbound turning lane to Main Street.
Byler said staff expect Elliot Construction to start with moving fencing at the Marshalls Distribution Center to adjust the street opening, as well as closing some of the entrances off Main Street that are a part of the project.
“It will be into next year before you see the actual stoplight go up,” she said. “That’s at the end of the project just because of the ordering that is required and everything being back-ordered. But we are excited to have construction start very soon.”
The DORM project is estimated to cost $1.73 million.
