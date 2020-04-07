The Elkton Area Community Center will carry over membership fees that were paid in advance due to the center being closed for an extended period of time because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the EACC reopens, those who paid fees in advance will have a credit on their account showing the paid fee.
Town Manager Greg Lunsford said that as of Monday, there have been no calls from EACC members asking for refunds.
The town has calculated that the center's closure will result in the town losing $7,000 a month in revenue from membership fees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.