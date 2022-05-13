ELKTON — Walker Dean lives on a farm with his parents and is no stranger to animals. But that didn’t stop the River Bend Elementary School second-grader from running up to a pen of alpacas while attending Food for America, an agriculture event held at East Rockingham High School on Thursday.
Walker gently petted the alpaca on its shoulder as instructed by the animal’s owner. “I love the animals because they are so nice all the time and soft,” he said.
During his time at the Food for America event, Walker learned that alpaca wool can be used to make dryer sheets.
About 1,500 Rockingham County elementary and middle school students attended the event hosted by agriculture teacher Hannah Campbell. This was the second annual event held in conjunction with FFA at ERHS. The goal of the event is to teach young students where their food comes from, and that agriculture is much more than raising animals for food, Campbell said.
According to the National FFA, the Food For America program is an educational opportunity focused on agricultural literacy in elementary schools and communities. It is a program developed to assist FFA members and all agricultural education students in leadership skill development as they reach out to youth, peers and their entire communities by sharing the world of agriculture.
Although it was held for middle and elementary school students, that doesn’t mean high school students didn’t learn something too.
“One of my students had never seen a donkey before,” Campbell said.
The donkey mentioned was actually a miniature donkey named Paprika due to his reddish brown hue.
“He loves kids, he’s definitely a people person,” said Hailey Dofflemyer, ERHS student and Paprika’s owner.
The event took months to coordinate and included businesses, vendors and organizations from all aspects of agriculture as an industry. The Natural Resources Conservation Service brought a visual display of how erosion happens and how a riverbank with vegetation is better at preventing erosion than a bare bank.
Also in attendance were representatives of the Rockingham Cooperative, the Rockingham County Fair, the Virginia State FFA and Smiley’s Ice Cream. There were crafts, roping demonstrations, and local farmers and students who brought their animals. Animals included hens and roosters, alpacas, bees, goats, sheep, ferrets, cows, pigs, a donkey and a horse.
Freshman Emily Hammer brought her steer, Oreo, which placed fourth at the Virginia Beef Expo held at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds on April 15. She also brought two dairy goats.
Hammer said she enjoyed asking the students questions, and when they got an answer right, she let them feed a treat to one of her goats. The most popular question was “How many stomachs does a cow have?”
“I was surprised they were super close, and some even got it right,” Hammer said. The answer is four, by the way.
Overall, Hammer said she was impressed with the level of knowledge that even the youngest students displayed when it came to agriculture industries.
“It’s nice to know that we’re not losing that knowledge when the younger generation comes up and all of us leave,” Hammer said.
