Being talented at something can be a blessing and a curse. It can open doors and provide opportunities, but being the best at something can cause people to only see you for that one thing. What happens when your identity is built around one thing, and then suddenly that thing is gone?
George Austin III’s running reputation arrived at East Rockingham High School before he did. He ran cross-country at Elkton Middle School, and coaches at the high school were excited to see what he would do. Austin’s freshman year was a successful one. He finished sixth in the all-area boys cross-country meet and earned all-state status.
Austin became known as “George the running guy” or “George that crazy guy who runs all the time.”
Austin took home his first state championship in November 2019 for boys cross-country. In February 2020, Austin took second in the indoor men’s state championship. Austin had cemented himself as a force not just on the East Rockingham High track scene, but across the state. He knew that the team would look to him to be a leader in the future.
But then the pandemic happened. Spring track was canceled. Austin channeled his disappointment into motivation. He looked ahead to the fall cross-country season and trained hard for three months during summer break. Austin was in the best shape of his life.
But cross-country was postponed until the spring of 2021. Austin, thinking he couldn’t continue to push himself for another two months, decided to stop running. He didn’t know it then, but that decision would be the beginning of the worst time in his life.
“I didn’t know if there was going to be school, I didn’t know if there was going to be sports,” Austin said of the fall of 2020 and spring of 2021. “What the heck am I going to do?”
Everything started going downhill for Austin. Without running, he didn’t know who he was. He chose isolation at a time when it was easy to disappear. Austin made “bad choices.” He was suffering from substance abuse, financial concerns and depression. And he was successfully hiding it from the people who cared about him.
“That was the worst period of my life,” Austin said.
He chose not to participate in indoor track his junior year when it was offered once again. Austin knew he was in no place to compete and most if not all of his passion for running was gone.
But cross-country had always been his thing, and when it was offered again in the spring he decided to participate.
“I forced myself to do it,” Austin said. “I felt like I had to. I felt like I had to lead the team.”
Beyond not being mentally and emotionally ready to come back to running, Austin physically wasn’t ready for the demands. He wasn’t eating at the time and found himself throwing up during practices. Austin was worried about injuring himself. He quit the season after only three weeks.
It was summer of 2021 that Austin’s downward spiral hit its apex. He had an incident that was a brush away from ending in law enforcement involvement. Austin saw everything slipping away from him — his future, his reputation, everything that he accomplished and would accomplish.
But the dark hole began to get a bit lighter after that. Austin told himself that senior year was a fresh start and anything that he chose to do was going to be for him. He wasn’t going to let his perceived identity as “George the running guy” dictate how his high school career was going to end.
In the end, he decided to run cross-country. Austin was working 10-hour shifts after spending the morning at school, so he wasn’t able to attend many practices. He focused on running because he loved running, not because he was setting goals for himself or records to beat.
“I love running. I love being outside and the sun shining on my face,” Austin said, emotion audible as he spoke.
Even without the training he would normally have put into a season, Austin finished as a state runner-up in cross-country this fall.
Austin kept the ball rolling, literally, and decided to play basketball in the winter instead of indoor track. Austin had played basketball his freshman year, but had given it up to focus on running.
It was during this time that Austin realized the extent of his separation from regular high school life. As a Governor’s School student and working full time, Austin spent virtually no time at East Rockingham High School. Suddenly he was playing with and bonding with peers he hadn’t talked to since freshman year.
“I felt renewed,” Austin said. “You have to pull yourself out of that hole.”
In another effort to feel connected to high school before it was over, Austin decided to not work during this spring. He was still doing side jobs to support himself, but he was able to practice for spring track with the team.
Austin felt again the way he felt freshman year, before the pandemic, before the depression. And he was once again in the best shape of his life.
This past Saturday, Austin finished first in the state for the boys 3,200-meter race and broke a school record.
While that alone is worth feeling proud of, there was something else about this race that Austin feels is worth celebrating even more.
“I did it for me,” he said. “For once, there was no weight on my shoulders.”
Austin crossed the stage at the Atlantic Union Bank Center at James Madison University on Thursday with 162 of his peers, becoming a graduate of East Rockingham High School. Austin will be a regular on campus this fall. He received a full ride scholarship to James Madison University and plans to graduate in the class of 2026 with a degree in kinesiology.
Unsurprisingly, the theme among speakers Thursday was the adversity and change that the class of 2022 experienced during their four years in high school — the two before the pandemic and the two during.
Corrina Peachey, senior class president, recently graduated with her associate degree from Laurel Ridge Community College and will be attending the University of Virginia in the fall.
“Graduating college before high school, pretty cool,” she said.
Peachey talked about entering East Rockingham High School in 2018 as bright-faced freshmen worried about finding their way through the winding halls, or who they would befriend.
It was during their sophomore year that a “two-week COVID spring break” turned into two months and two years. Although the pandemic kept them apart they share many things — Zoom meetings, technology fails, TikTok dances, and more.
“Regardless of the state of the world, our class persevered, and remained dedicated to achieving things that I am proud of and I know you are too,” Peachey said.
Jade Shull, senior class treasurer, reminded everyone in attendance of the importance of loving and accepting everyone for who they are.
“It is imperative now more than ever to love everyone equally, no matter their race, sexuality or gender,” Shull said.
