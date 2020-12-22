ELKTON — As the Elkton Area United Services food pantry began to close its doors for the day Tuesday afternoon, a white truck pulled up to the parking lot.
The driver had just left East Rockingham High School, where several members of the school’s Student Council Association organized food and other household items to be donated to the food pantry.
One by one, students loaded the truck with donated items they had been collecting for the last three weeks. The donation was part of East Rockingham’s SCA food drive.
There were more than 530 items collected by the student organization, which helped deliver the donation Tuesday. When all was said and done, a total of 589 pounds of items was donated to the nonprofit.
“I am happy the community pulled through,” said Juliet Good, of Elkton, East Rockingham SCA president.
For the last month, SCA members have been collecting items at several locations to benefit Elkton Area United Services.
Good said the idea to host a food drive came after the organization held a Zoom meeting in November to discuss ways to help the community while being safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
From the week before Thanksgiving to Friday, donations were collected at East Rockingham High School, Elkton Middle School, Elkton Area Community Center and Myers Ford. To spread the word, students relied heavily on social media platforms.
“A lot of it was done by word-of-mouth,” Good said.
Corrina Peachey, SCA treasurer, said the group has multiple social media platforms, including Twitter and Instagram. She said the students were also able to make posts on the high school’s Facebook page to share information about the food drive.
Peachey, Good and SCA Vice President Olivia Simpkins all admitted they were only expecting a few boxes of food to be donated and were pleasantly surprised when their expectations were unmatched.
“I was shocked by how much we got,” Peachey said.
Michelle Hatton, a math teacher at East Rockingham High School and SCA adviser, said in an email that the students’ ability to collect as much as they did was “quite awesome” given how students are attending classes virtually.
With the first food drive hosted by the SCA completed, students helping with the delivery Tuesday said they hope the group will continue hosting the food drive in the future.
“SCA is here for the community, so if anyone needs anything or has ideas, reach out,” Simpkins said.
