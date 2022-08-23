Bridgewater College officials have welcomed eight new faculty members for the upcoming school year.
According to a press release from the college, the new faculty members are:
- Ahmad Alqurneh, a data science and analytics professor in the college's department of mathematics and computer science.
- Derli Dias do Amaral Jr., an applied physics professor in the department of physics.
- Nicholas Erdman, a professor in the health and human sciences department.
- Sevinj Iskandarova, a visiting business professor in the economics and business administration department.
- Yuting Jia, a visiting Spanish professor in the world languages and culture department.
- Shuang Li, a sociology professor.
- Vanessa Rouillon, an English professor
- Robert “R.J.” Shute, a visiting professor in the health and human sciences department.
