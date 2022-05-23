It was the day that Harrisonburg High School students had been preparing for since January — the day they raced their electric car against 10 other teams in the first ever Shenandoah Valley Electric Vehicle Grand Prix. And the data collection system they had been working on for the past few weeks wasn’t working.
It was a system that was going to give them a leg up against their competition. It would allow them to analyze efficiency, which was key to winning, between heats. It had worked fine in test runs leading up to Saturday’s event at the Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative headquarters, but now when they needed it to work the most, it wasn’t.
Johanna Mayfield, a sophomore at HHS, had been the primary student working to create a system that would analyze the amount of amps a driver was using per lap, transfer that information to a card to allow them to review the information and make adjustments as needed. Mayfield didn’t know what to do when the system wasn’t working. But she did what anyone would do when technology fails: reboot it and cross your fingers.
It started working and in response, Mayfield leapt into the air.
“We didn’t necessarily need it for the car to work, but it was very satisfying when it did work,” she said.
And for HHS teacher and adviser Seth Shantz, seeing a student get that excited when they figure out the answer to a problem is the dream.
“They have been engaged since day one, and that excitement has not waned,” Shantz said.
The electric car grand prix was held Saturday at SVEC and hosted in partnership with engineers from Global EEE as well as the Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative. It’s the first event of its kind for the Shenandoah Valley, said Kendall Earhart, public relations specialist for SVEC.
Eleven schools were planning to attend, although one had to back out at the last minute. The schools were: James Wood High School, Millbrook High School, Blue Ridge Technical Center, Broadway High School, Massanutten Regional Governor’s School, Harrisonburg High School, Spotswood High School, Sherando High School, Turner Ashby High School, William Monroe High School and Stuarts Draft High School.
Participating schools received a kit from Global EEE in January to create an electric car. While the kit came with general instructions, it didn’t include everything that students would need. They still had to make decisions about where different components were placed, and who would drive the car. Decisions that would impact the efficiency of the car.
Efficiency was the name of the game during Saturday’s races. There were multiple heats of 30 minutes with a 20-minute break between heats for teams to make adjustments. Drivers were also switched out after about 15 minutes. At the beginning of the race each electric car had a full charge. From there, they had to race in a way that maximized their speed but balanced their battery life. The winning team would have the most laps after the conclusion of the race.
If their car died before the race was over, that team would know they pushed too hard, spent too much battery life trying to pass other drivers. If a team had an excess of battery life at the end of the race, they would know they could have pushed harder.
Shantz said that his HHS students had been analyzing the battery data and doing test laps and had a goal for how many amps they wanted to expend per lap.
“It’s been fantastic,” Shantz said about halfway through the race on Saturday. “They have been meeting all of their goals and they are racing the way the want to race.”
As HHS junior Niranjan Aradhey came off the track he was excited to tell Shantz that he hit his goal of 16 amps per lap.
“I was worried that I was pushing too hard passing other drivers, but I hit my mark,” he said. Practicing at HHS is one thing, but getting out on the track with nine other cars, Aradhey wasn’t sure how much passing he should do.
“It was a lot of fun,” Aradhey said, goals aside. “Racing outside is just super fun.”
