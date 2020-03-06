Despite originally being on the agenda for Monday's Rockingham County School Board meeting, the board will not take up a vote on the school day start time for the four elementary schools in the Turner Ashby district.
An email sent out midday Friday read that the agenda for the meeting had changed and the item about elementary school start times had been removed.
Originally, the board was going to possibly hear a recommendation from Superintendent Oskar Scheikl about whether elementary school students should start school at 8 a.m. or 8:20 a.m., based on his findings from a parent focus group meeting, and then possibly vote on the matter.
However, Scheikl met with parents on Friday and said another meeting is needed before he can give a recommendation to the board.
While school board members could still address the topic during a section of the meeting called "School Board Highlights," there will be no vote on the issue at the upcoming meeting.
"If there had been a clear consensus from the focus group ... then we would have brought it to the board," Scheikl said of whether to start kids from John Wayland Elementary, Ottobine Elementary, Mountain View Elementary and Pleasant Valley Elementary, at 8 a.m. next year or 8:20 a.m.
The focus group discussed the pros and cons of the two start times, and the shortened school day in general, but not with enough solidity that Scheikl felt comfortable giving a recommendation.
Another meeting of the focus group will be set up before the next School Board meeting on March 23, where the topic be voted on.
