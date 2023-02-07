ELKTON — Elkton Town Council on Monday appointed Jan Hensley to its Town Council.
"I look forward to working with them to improve the lives of Elktonians," she said, following her appointment.
Hensley fills a council seat vacated by Troy Eppard, who resigned. Six people — Hensley, Louis Heidel, Marty Pavlik, Louise Corbo, Lindsay Johnson and Stephen Davis — submitted interest to fill the seat.
"This is probably one of the hardest decisions we have had to make in filling a vacant council seat," said Mayor Josh Gooden, who, along with other council members, thanked those who applied and said they were all qualified.
Hensley said she had very unique skills that complement the town council and that she wants to help Elkton be the best it can be.
"I think that my involvement in town politics the past seven months rekindled my desire to improve the lives of others," she said.
In other business, council scheduled three joint public hearings with the town's planning commission for the Feb. 21 meeting, to receive comments on special-use permit requests for short-term rentals — each located at 101 Tamarack Lane, 252 Kensington Dr. and 101 Hill Ave.
It also scheduled public hearings for its Feb. 21 meeting. The public hearings will include a request from Rockingham County to rezone a parcel at 20871 Blue and Gold Dr. to business uses for its future fire and rescue response station plans.
The other public hearing will be for a rezoning request from the Town of Elkton to rezone vacant land between Blue and Gold Drive and Mount Pleasant Road to a conservation district; and 20913, 20939, 20995 and 21063 Blue and Gold Dr. to a general business district.
