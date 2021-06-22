ELKTON — Elkton Town Council adopted its $16.8 million budget for fiscal year 2021-22, which includes a drug dog for the town’s police department and utility fee increases.
There are no tax increases included in the budget.
When voting on the proposed utility fee increases, Town Council voted on each fee category individually.
The approved budget includes a 4% increase for water and sewer rates, which goes into effect July 1. The increase was approved in a 4-1 vote, with council member Steve America in opposition and Troy Eppard abstaining.
For residential water use, the base rate will increase from $11.66 to $12.13. Usage over 2,000 gallons will increase from $3.81 to $3.96.
Residential sewer usage is projected to increase from $25.83 to $26.86, with those using more than 2,000 gallons seeing an increase from $7.77 to $8.06.
The base rate for commercial water users will be raised to $12.14. Commercial users using more than 2,000 gallons will see an increase from $3.81 to $3.96.
Commercial sewer rates will increase from $25.84 to $26.86.
Industrial water rates will also increase, with users expected to see a 47 cent hike in their bills if remaining within the base rate. If over 2,000 gallons, the price will increase from $8.71 to $9.06.
The town’s electric rate will also increase for residential and small commercial users from $5.50 to $9.50 a month, while commercial and large commercial users will see their bills increase by $5. The increase was approved in a 4-1 vote, with America in opposition and Eppard not voting.
The trash collection fee will increase by 50 cents per household per month for residential customers. Commercial customers will see an increase of $1. The increase was approved unanimously.
The budget also includes funding for a drinking water study, sidewalk improvements and sewer line replacements. Funding is also allocated for the town’s police department for a new full-time officer, a new patrol car, a Kubota all-terrain vehicle and a drug dog that will bite on command.
The requested police drug dog is estimated to cost $15,000. Town Manager Greg Lunsford said council will still decide if the drug dog is purchased and if so, will be trained with officer Craig Lam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.