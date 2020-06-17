Elkton has a budget for the next 12 months.
During Monday’s Town Council meeting, council members held the second reading of a proposed budget for fiscal 2020-21 and unanimously approved it.
Beginning July 1, Elkton will be operating on a budget of $6.9 million that will last until June 30, 2021.
There were no tax hikes but increases to water and sewer rates were approved on June 2 to match the consumer price index.
Town Manager Greg Lunsford told council members on June 2 that it had been proposed to raise residential, commercial and industrial water rates from $11.49 to $11.67. For customers who use more than 2,000 gallons of water, the increase would be from $3.75 to $3.81.
For sewer rates, the base rate would go from $24.84 to $25.84 for all residential, commercial and industrial users. For over 2,000 gallons, the rate for residential would increase to $7.78, $8.08 for commercial and $8.71 for industrial.
The increase will bring in an additional $33,000 in both water and sewer revenue, according to Lunsford.
Other key elements from the budget include $30,000 for repaving portions of the Elkton Area Community Center parking lot, $150,000 for town paving projects, $35,000 for new fitness equipment at EACC and $20,000 for the installation of new campsites at Riverside Park.
There has also been funding allocated for new playground equipment and a dog park.
With Town Council’s approval, the agenda moved on to discussion of setting a price for niches at the new columbarium at Elk Run Cemetery.
The columbarium, similar to a mausoleum, was a recommendation by the Cemetery Advisory Commission. It would serve as a permanent public memorial and be designed to hold urns.
Council members voted to allow W. A. Hartman Memorials to construct the columbarium for $55,700 during a meeting in February, but only a portion will be constructed with the funds.
The finished structure will feature four columbariums, each one with 144 niches.
Mayor Josh Gooden said on Feb. 21 the total cost for a 144-niche structure was believed to be $55,000. Of the $55,700 council approved, $40,500 was rolled into the current fiscal 2019-20 budget from the sale of a portion of land at the cemetery that was completed in the beginning of 2019.
The remainder of the project would be requested included in the fiscal 2020-21 budget.
Construction of the first columbarium was slated to be completed by the summer.
With council’s unanimous approval, the cost of each niche was set to be $1,200 per niche and each niche is capable of holding up to two cremation urns. If a niche was purchased and sealed but had to be reopened, the cost would be an additional $200.
Town Council also approved a special-use permit request for Youth for Black Lives Matter to hold a protest at Stonewall Park at 6 p.m. today. The request was approved, 5-1, with Councilman Steve America in opposition.
