ELKTON — Starting in July, Elkton Town Council will no longer hold its monthly meetings at 7 p.m. Instead, meetings will start an hour earlier.
The schedule change was approved during Monday’s council meeting, but was first discussed during a meeting on Jan. 4.
At the time, Town Manager Greg Lunsford said that while Elkton has held its council meetings traditionally on Mondays for numerous years, the day of the week wasn’t always practical.
“Mondays are just the hardest days,” he said on Jan. 4.
During the meeting, council briefly discussed the possibility of hosting meetings on Tuesday or Wednesday, but no decision was made.
Six months later, Town Council revisited the discussion and voted Monday to hold monthly meetings at 6 p.m. and work sessions at 5:30 p.m. — both on Mondays.
The schedule change was approved in a 5-1 vote, with council member Jay Dean opposed.
The next meeting Town Council is scheduled to have is on July 19.
There will only be one meeting scheduled for July, November and December to account for “slower months and months when there are multiple holidays and often schedule conflict,” according to a staff report.
Other items on Monday’s agenda included the approval of a special-exception permit for the Elkton Church of God.
The request came from Samuel Sponaugle with the Elkton Church of God, who was seeking to have professional offices at the church.
A joint public hearing on the request was held on June 7, but no comments were received.
Town Council approved the request unanimously.
Town Council also unanimously approved a request from Doug Shifflett with the Elkton Junior Order to share the cost of the town’s July 4 fireworks. The cost is estimated to be between $2,500 and 3,000.
