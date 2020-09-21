ELKTON — Reverting back to the 1890 map of Elkton depicting Stonewall Riverside Park as Riverside Park, Town Council voted to change the name of the park during Monday's meeting.
The vote was carried 4-3, with Mayor Josh Gooden casting the tie-breaking vote. Voting against the name change were council members Steve America, Margaretta Isom and Jay Dean.
The motion to change the park’s name came from council member Randell Snow, who said the town should revert back to the 1890 map that designated the park as Riverside Park.
“There has been a lot of concern over nothing,” Snow told council members.
America disagreed, saying he thought the town would be running into trouble by changing the name.
“We are taking a vote to erase history,” he said. “Merck can’t buy votes like this.”
Following the vote to change the park’s name, Dean made a motion to change the name of the Merck Shelter to the Riverside Shelter, as well as remove all reference to Merck and Co. from park signage. Council members approved Dean’s motion, 6-0.
Discussion of changing the park’s name came from Merck, which requested the town either change the name of the park or remove all references to Merck from park signage.
Merck, a pharmaceutical manufacturer located south of the town, donated land for the park several years ago. Stonewall Riverside Park is a separate park from Stonewall Memorial Park, which is also in Elkton.
In 1941, the Merck plant was called the Stonewall Plant, which is likely how the park got the name Stonewall, according to a previous interview with Casey Billhimer, the director of the Miller-Kite Museum in Elkton.
During a work session Sept. 14, Isom said she was against removing the name Stonewall from Riverside Park, along with Dean and America. Louis Heidel was undecided.
Heidi Zander said she understood the reasoning behind keeping the name Stonewall, but would support changing the name to Riverside Park.
The name of Stonewall Memorial Park will remain the same.
