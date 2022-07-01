ELKTON — Elkton Town Council members and some of the town’s residents were at odds at a special meeting Thursday after council abruptly fired its town manager, Greg Lunsford, on June 20.
Some, including council member Steve America, said there was more to Lunsford’s termination than the relocation of pool tables at the community center that others, including council member Rick Workman, have said. Lunsford said at the time that the pool tables were relocated because “management felt that the new location was more appropriate,” but declined to comment further.
“You simply don’t know the details,” America said. “It is not about pool tables. There’s a lot more to it. It makes me sad that your mayor [Josh Gooden] would go to the media like a spoiled child ...”
The crowd began to “boo” America.
The meeting, which was called by America and council member Jay Dean, was meant to discuss filling former council member Heidi Zander’s seat after she resigned and to consider the appointment of an interim town manager. No action was taken, but America said council will schedule another meeting for Wednesday.
The town of Elkton requested a seven-day extension on June 27 for a Freedom of Information Act request filed by the Daily News-Record for emails and texts concerning Lunsford’s firing.
On Thursday, Workman provided the Daily News-Record a letter he wrote requesting a formal investigation “into the allegation charged against Town Manager Greg Lunsford that prompted the four members of the Town Council to fire him ...”
“The allegation which led to the firing of the Town Manager was not verified,” Workman wrote. “Demands from other Council members for verification prior to any actions to fire Mr. Lunsford were ignored. I request this investigation be conducted by an outside agency.”
But America, Randell Snow, Jay Dean and Troy Eppard all said Thursday that there was more to Lunsford’s termination than what was being portrayed, and that they are not at liberty to say what is discussed in closed sessions, such as personnel or legal matters.
“We’re not here to discuss the personnel matters,” Eppard said. “They are protected under federal law. And it is unfortunate that the only part that is being portrayed to the public, unfortunately, is because of pool tables.”
Snow said: “I backed [Lunsford] on everything he did. I backed the mayor on everything he did. And then all of a sudden, things went south. And we can’t tell you what all of them are because we are obligated to keep it private. And that’s what we will do. Every one of us up here has promised to uphold the good of the town. And that’s exactly what happened when we let Mr. Lunsford go, whether you like it or not.”
But Workman stayed true Thursday in believing the relocation of the pool tables prompted Lunsford’s firing. He said it was an “ambush.”
“You don’t know the whole thing, because they don’t want you to know the whole thing,” Workman said.
Regina Orebaugh told town council that the situation ran deeper than pool tables.
“It involves harassment, intimidation and false accusations,” she said. “I am not at liberty to discuss this at this moment, because there are ongoing investigations. I do, however, want to thank the Elkton Town Council for making the town residents and this community their main priority, as well as thank the Elkton Police Department, Chief Harris, for his dedication to this town.”
Others in the room expressed their disapproval of how the situation was handled. Jan Hensley said she had “never witnessed such immature, self-serving sandbox behavior from elected officials who were sworn to represent their constituents.”
“I’m embarrassed for Elkton,” she said. “Council members should put the welfare and the reputation of the town before their personal vendettas and rivalries. Start leading by example.”
She raised concerns of a recent assault allegation made against Snow by a community center employee. Snow said the allegation was “not true.”
Gooden said the “complete and utter disregard some people have for the betterment of the Town of Elkton is regretful.” He said he was “completely blindsided” by the decision to fire Lunsford, and expressed dismay with the way it was handled afterward.
“Since this decision was made, five other town employees have submitted their resignations to the town and various others have considered it due to the hostile work environment created by this decision,” Gooden said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.