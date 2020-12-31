Beginning in January, Elkton Town Council will revert to hosting meetings virtually until further notice.
The decision was made due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in the area.
On Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Health reported Rockingham County having a cumulative total of 3,842 positive cases of COVID-19. The county has seen an increase in positive cases since the days leading to up Thanksgiving week.
The county also saw its highest death increase on Wednesday as eight COVID-19 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 47.
Hospitalization rates have also increased in the last month, with a total of 223 people hospitalized since March 18.
To help limit COVID-19 cases, the public will no longer be able to attend Elkton council meetings in person. Instead, meetings can be watched through Zoom.
“We certainly apologize for any inconvenience, but feel it is our due diligence to try and follow the protocols established by the local health departments in order to protect our elected officials, town staff and the public in every way possible from the coronavirus outbreak,” according to the agenda released for Monday’s meeting.
Council members will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday for a reorganization meeting.
After the November election, two residents were newly elected to serve on council — Jessica Moubray and Troy Eppard.
Steve America and Heidi Zander were the only council members seeking reelection to keep their seats. Council members Louis Heidel and Margaretta Isom lost their seats to Moubray and Eppard.
During Monday’s meeting, committee assignments will be made and a vice mayor will be appointed. Council members will also vote to set meeting dates for the new year and a holiday calendar.
