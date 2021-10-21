ELKTON — When Rick Workman, of Elkton, was serving in the United States Army, he often received the daily American military Stars and Stripes newspaper, as well as the local Valley Banner newspaper.
One day as he flipped through the pages of the Valley Banner, he noticed an announcement that a McDonald’s was coming to Elkton.
“I was so proud when I saw ‘Elkton gets a McDonald’s,’” he said. “I’m proud of that. I’m from a small town and we have a McDonald’s.”
Workman didn’t come before the Elkton Town Council Monday to share why he was proud a McDonald’s came to town years ago, but to share how he was proud of how the town has developed since getting the famous burger restaurant.
“Now, we have a brewery, and I’m proud of that,” he said.
Elkton Brewing Co. opened in early 2020 and it didn’t take long for Workman to become a regular visitor. He told Town Council members he visits the brewery once a week with his wife and often meets people from all over the country.
Workman said Elkton Brewing Co. also attracts people from across the state and brings business and revenue to the town, which is the reason he attended Monday’s meeting.
Elkton Brewing Co. is seeking to expand its outdoor seating availability by constructing a permanent patio area in the existing parking lot. The patio will take away four parking spaces at the brewery.
To expand the outdoor seating area, Town Council needs to approve the sale of a roughly 2,400 square foot piece of property owned by the town. A public hearing on the request was held Monday, but action was not taken by council.
Workman told Town Council members if the request was approved, it would be a win for the business, the town and its residents.
“If you don’t do it, what do you have? You have four parking spots. What are those doing for the town?” he said.
Workman said he understood there are parking concerns at the brewery currently, but suggested there could be ways to fix the problem.
The owners of Elkton Brewing Co., Tristan and Stephen Napotnik, also spoke during the public hearing to express their support of the project.
Tristan Napotnik said the outdoor space has become an integral part of the brewery’s operations since opening in 2020, and the sale of the property will allow the space to become a “beautiful, permanent piece of the town.”
“We are talking about roughly four parking spaces,” he said. “The benefits of this patio build-out far outweigh the use of four parking spaces.”
Lisa McCumsey said that although she doesn’t live in Elkton, she has known the Napotnik family for more than 30 years and said the brewery was the “coolest thing to have come to this area.”
Katy Napotnik, wife of Tristan Napotnik, said the owners want to see the community flourish, and the permanent outdoor patio is something everyone can enjoy.
Mayor Joshua Gooden said that since the request is only asking for a portion of an existing parcel owned by the town to be sold, council will have to approve a lot subdivision. Town Council will likely vote on the request in November.
In other business, Town Council voted to purchase a roughly 0.6-acre parcel along West Spotswood Avenue, located across from the Jennings House. The town will purchase the property for roughly $138,000, Gooden said.
Gooden said the town has been considering purchasing the property over the last several months after the property owners approached the town about developing it.
“Intentions of the property is to construct a farmers market/multiuse pavilion to be used for downtown events and festivals,” Gooden said.
Gooden said the property has historically been used for events in the town for decades, including Elkton Field Day and Autumn Days.
“The location serves as a natural hub for outdoor events and festivals within the town and the Town Council did not wish to see this downtown hub disappear,” Gooden said.
The purchase was approved in a 4-1 vote, with council member Jay Dean opposed. Council member Troy Eppard was absent.
Gooden said there is no timeline for when construction of the multiuse pavilion will take place as of Wednesday, but hopefully work will happen sometime in 2022 pending council’s approval.
