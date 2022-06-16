ELKTON — Elkton’s proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year adds a new line item: a position for a Freedom of Information Act officer.
Greg Lunsford, town manager, said a designated FOIA officer is unheard of for a town Elkton’s size of about 2,900 people. Elkton received 53 FOIA requests in the last year, while other towns in Rockingham County receive about two to five FOIA requests per year, Lunsford said.
The starting salary for the new position is between $35,000 and $45,000.
A 2016 statute passed by the Virginia General Assembly required local governments to designate a FOIA officer, which local governments have done by assigning the duty to someone already on staff. Currently, Denise Monger, clerk for Elkton Town Council, handles FOIA requests for the town administration. Kim Shifflett is the town’s police FOIA officer.
If the budget is approved, Elkton would become the first municipality in Rockingham County to have a FOIA officer position. In Rockingham County, town managers, assistant town managers or town clerks typically handle FOIA requests.
Harrisonburg spokesperson Michael Parks coordinates FOIA requests for the city, and Rockingham County Attorney Thomas Miller handles them for the locality.
According to records obtained via FOIA request, most of Elkton’s FOIA requests in the past year came from the town’s former mayor, Wayne Printz. Printz said it is “almost impossible” to try to obtain information from the town.
Printz, who is running for mayor this November, said the proposed new position is meant to embarrass him. Localities should try to be as transparent as possible, he said.
“You need to tell people what’s going on,” he said.
The records obtained by the Daily News-Record show some of the requests Printz has filed include information regarding the Shuck property purchased by the town, Town Council and Planning Commission meeting agendas and minutes, alleged incidents at the Elkton Area Community Center, and information about the town’s police department and its officers.
Other individuals have also sent requests, including inquiries about town employee salaries as part of a project, police records, and information about the 2003 disappearance of Rachel Good.
Virginia law does not require municipalities to place their meeting agendas, packets and minutes online. But Elkton Mayor Josh Gooden said the files for Town Council meetings can be found on Elkton’s website.
Gooden said the town is transparent, and the high volume of FOIA requests the town receives puts a strain on employees.
“By having this many requests, other town services are suffering,” he said.
Elkton Town Council will consider adopting its proposed budget at its meeting Monday.
