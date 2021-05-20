ELKTON — After receiving support from residents, Elkton Town Council unanimously approved a special exception request for a proposed one-bedroom inn off the 15000 block of Old Spotswood Trail during its meeting Monday.
Council also unanimously approved amending town code to allow a motel, motel court, motor hotel, lodge or inn as a special exception.
The request came from Stephen and Leah Napotnik, who plan to remodel Elkton’s former ice house from the 1800s into a livable cottage called the Bridge House Inn.
The inn will be a one-bedroom accommodation with a full bath, kitchen, living room, cathedral ceiling, central heating and air, Wi-Fi and cable. The kitchen will be equipped with an induction cooktop, oven, fridge, freezer, microwave and bar.
A stay at the inn is projected to cost $79 a night, according to a town staff report, and can accommodate up to two guests.
The Bridge House Inn will allow people to stay overnight when visiting the town, which was not an option before. There are a handful of accommodations located outside Elkton’s town limits, including the Elkton Motel and the Country View Lodging Motel, which are both closer to Shenandoah National Park’s Skyline Drive.
During a public hearing on May 6, Billie Jo Dofflemyer said one of the reasons she supports the Bridge House Inn is the owners also manage the Elkton Brewing Co. and have brought “a lot of business to town.”
Although council member Heidi Zander was absent for Monday’s meeting, she said on May 6 that the proposal is a “great idea,” adding the town needs more lodging with tourism increasing.
Council also scheduled three joint public hearings for 6 p.m. on June 7.
The public hearings will focus on amending the town’s code to add professional offices to single family residential districts, issuing a special exemption permit for a professional office at 102 W. E St. and permanently closing a public street or alley.
Other items on Monday’s agenda included the discussion of partnering with the Elkton Progressive Improvement Committee to submit an application to the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation for grant funding for the Elk Run Greenway.
The funding will focus on phase 1 of the project, which includes a one-third-mile walking loop at the Elkton landing off the South Fork of the Shenandoah River, according to Mayor Joshua Gooden.
“The trail will be 10 feet wide, paved, ADA-compliant and eventually have other trails along the South Fork of the Shenandoah River and Elk Run,” Gooden said.
On behalf of the town, EPIC prepared a grant application to be sent to the Department of Conservation and Recreation, and if approved, the town will only be responsible for 20% of the cost.
According to staff reports, the first phase of the project is estimated to be $351,800. If DCR approves the grant application, it will pay roughly $281,440.
Council voted 5-0 to move forward with the grant application. If approved, the town plans to use CARES Act funding to pay the remaining 20% of the project’s phase 1 cost, according to the staff report.
