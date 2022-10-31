Elktonians will see a full ballot come Election Day on Nov. 8.
The two mayoral candidates, nine candidates for the Town Council general election and two special election candidates were asked why they are running, their thoughts on town administration, issues at the community center and what their top priority would be if elected.
This is the final in a three-part series with their answers. All can be found at DNROnline.com.
TOWN COUNCIL (Vote for no more than three)
Virginia Fulginiti
Age: 46
Occupation: Administrative Assistant
Why are you running for Elkton Town Council?
I am running for Elkton Town Council because our town needs competent individuals to serve who can work together for the best interests of the town and continue supporting the positive growth that has taken place over the last four years. I am dedicated to promoting positive change and the best interests of the town.
Should the town of Elkton have a town manager? If so, why; and if not, why not? Should the town manager have full control of personnel functions?
Every town needs a town manager and Elkton is no exception. Towns are businesses, and an effective business needs an effective manager that will work effectively and efficiently with the council to oversee the day to day operations of the town, including having full control personnel functions.
What issues are facing the Elkton Area Community Center? How would you address these issues?
Our community center has seen significant growth, which has afforded them the opportunity to provide additional space for programs. The community center is a positive asset to the town, and in order to keep it popular with the residents of the community, taking a full look at what space is available, and then [analyzing] it to see how it can accommodate additional programs for our citizens is ideal.
What would be your top priority, if elected?
My top priority if elected to Town Council is to remain dedicated to keeping the town moving in a positive direction by promoting economic growth through tourism and supporting new businesses.
Margaretta Dean Isom
Age: 72
Occupation: I retired from Genie Company in Shenandoah.
Why are you running for Elkton Town Council?
I am seeking the office of Town Council. Being off council for a while gave me time to spend with my husband who passed away in May of last year. I want to resume serving our community and our town. I have a proven track record of attending the meetings and speaking out on behalf of our citizens. I am a member of The Covenant Pentecostal Church, Coordinator for the Elkton Neighborhood Watch, member of the ladies auxiliary for the Jr. Order Council 149.
Should the town of Elkton have a town manager? If so, why; and if not, why not? Should the town manager have full control of personnel functions?
Yes, Elkton should have a Town Manager. Someone needs to be at Town Hall daily to meet with citizens, answer questions and direct the staff.
No, I do not believe the Town Manager should have complete control over any department. Keep in mind the Town Manager works for the council. There are 6 council members and a mayor that have been elected by the citizens of Elkton to make the best decisions for our town.
What issues are facing the Elkton Area Community Center? How would you address these issues?
I want our community center to regain the friendly, courteous and family atmosphere we once enjoyed. The community center advisory board has been doing a great job in reviving our community center. I would work in cooperation with them to move the center forward. I would like to see senior programs such as bingo and educational programs reinstated again. I would like to have an advisory board comprised of teenagers, who could give us ideas on how our community center could serve their age group.
What would be your top priority, if elected?
I have been monitoring the agenda and reading the minutes to stay informed on the issues our town faces. I am concerned about the financial decisions to continue to raise rates and the impact it will have on our seniors, veterans, and hard working families that are already struggling. My job would be to work with others on the council to ensure a better community and improve our lives. Final thought: No matter who you vote for my prayer is that God will Bless you and your family.
Claud Dean, Jr
Age: 62
Occupation: Retired Town of Elkton Electrician/Lineman
Why are you running for Elkton Town Council?
I want to see improvements to the infrastructure of the town. I feel too much money is being spent on projects that don't ensure the future success and quality of life for current and future residents.
Should the town of Elkton have a town manager? If so, why; and if not, why not? Should the town manager have full control of personnel functions?
No, because the town council as it sits does not allow a town manager to adequately do his/her job. Every task the manager wishes to undertake must be approved by the town council. The town is effectively run by the town council not a manager. It has been that way for years.
What issues are facing the Elkton Area Community Center? How would you address these issues?
I haven't had much interaction with the Community Center and I cannot form an opinion on this question.
What would be your top priority, if elected?
I want to see excessive spending halted and prioritize those projects which would improve quality of life and longevity of the Town of Elkton.
Jay T. Dean
Age: 65
Occupation: Retired
Why are you running for Elkton Town Council?
I’ve been on council for 12 years and thought I’d really help the town out. I’m the head of the water and sewer renovation and I’d like to be there to take control of that.
Should the town of Elkton have a town manager? If so, why; and if not, why not? Should the town manager have full control of personnel functions?
We don’t have too good of a track record with town managers … but I think we need a town manager but we need to make sure they don’t do stuff way above their authority, i.e., give raises without council approval, promotions without council approval. I think we need a town manager but one that doesn’t think he’s God.
He should, except for the police. That’s Council’s discretion to hire and fire – it’s always been that way.
What issues are facing the Elkton Area Community Center? How would you address these issues?
I’ve got on them about hiring people and they’ve finally done that – hired three people up front. … We’ve got to get people coming back, people have lost faith in the community center. They’ve got to get them to trust the community center again.
What would be your top priority, if elected?
If reelected, my top priority would be to get the water infrastructure fixed. I’d like to take care of that because that’s a very big problem. I’ve been a town resident for 45 years, married for 45 years, I’m an Army veteran and have two children and three grandchildren.
David Shannon Smith
Age: 48
Occupation: Plate maker at Lakeside Book Company
Why are you running for Elkton Town Council?
I became interested in the town council about 4 years ago, when Elkton was making the news for various reasons. A coworker suggested I run for a seat. After much thought, I decided to put my name on the ballot in 2020.
Should the town of Elkton have a town manager? If so, why; and if not, why not? Should the town manager have full control of personnel functions?
Yes, I would like to see a town manager/administrator come on board in the future. I believe there are daily issues/activities that they could be in charge of. No, I do not want this person to have full control of personnel issues.
What issues are facing the Elkton Area Community Center? How would you address these issues?
Some issues are the senior exercise class that was abruptly halted earlier this year; overall attendance/participation seems to be down. I would like to bring the exercise class back to the center by asking the advisor board to offer ideas to council; and offer incentives to get more people to join.
What would be your top priority, if elected?
My top priority is to give the council a better reputation by listening to all sides, working together, and making decisions that will benefit the town residents.
