Elktonians will see a full ballot come Election Day on Nov. 8.
The two mayoral candidates, nine candidates for the Town Council general election and two special election candidates were asked why they are running, their thoughts on town administration, issues at the community center and what their top priority would be if elected.
This is the second in a three-part series with their answers. All can be found at DNROnline.com.
TOWN COUNCIL (Vote for not more than three)
Michael Eppard
Age: 33
Occupation: Welding, as well as Business Management
Why are you running for Elkton Town Council?
I decided to run for council because I see a need for competent leadership and effective change in Town Government.
Should the town of Elkton have a town manager? If so, why; and if not, why not? Should the town manager have full control of personnel functions?
The town of Elkton doesn’t need a town manager that handles HR decisions, it might be necessary to create position that handles some of the towns administrative tasks, with less broad authority than the position has recently held, this position would require less responsibility and in turn pay less than a “Town Manager” position has previously.
What issues are facing the Elkton Area Community Center? How would you address these issues?
The Community Center spent over $344,000 more than it had in revenue last year, and has consistently done so. The center needs more youth oriented programs, and should consult the people of the town to offer programs everyone likes, it is currently only fitness oriented, which is not financially sustainable.
What would be your top priority, if elected?
The Town of Elkton has mismanaged its finances, and after spending 1.5 million dollars in ARPA funds earmarked a remaining 1.4 million and will still have a $340,000 deficit.
Residents can’t afford new taxes, and further utility rate increases… Fiscal responsibility is my #1 priority.
Aaron Napotnik
Age: 32
Occupation: Elkton Brewing Co. Operations Manager. Union Paper Corporation; A Paper, Plastic, and Chemical Distribution Company Vice President.
Why are you running for Elkton Town Council?
I'm a born and raised Elkton resident. I'm running for Town Council because I want to see our town continue in an upward, positive trajectory. Especially with now raising my own family here. I especially want our local business scene to be heard. I'm hoping to be able to be an ambassador to our businesses throughout town, working with and for them as a town councilman. To help everyone flourish in this great town!
Should the town of Elkton have a town manager? If so, why; and if not, why not? Should the town manager have full control of personnel functions?
I absolutely believe the Town of Elkton should have a Town Manager. I believe a Town Manager is the oil to a machine. In order to have a well oiled machine, you need to have a manager. Someone whose sole purpose is to manager every department and make sure everything is going the way it should in the town. They should have control of personnel functions.
What issues are facing the Elkton Area Community Center? How would you address these issues?
The Elkton Area Community Center is a wonderful asset to our town. A lot of space for all kinds of activity and so much to offer for our residents. Like any and everything, there may be issues that arise. These are bridges we will cross when we come to them. I will always strive to address anything with humility, preparedness to show grace, and strength to overcome obstacles. With a united town, we can overcome any issues thrown our way.
What would be your top priority, if elected?
My top priorities if elected to Town Council would be the people of our town. Our town wouldn't be what it is without them. We wouldn't have all these great stores, events, restaurants without them! So many great businesses in this town. It's the people of this town that keep everything afloat. I want to prioritize their needs. Be it running a business in town or residential utilities, I want to be there to help our residents through anything they need. To always be a listening ear.
SPECIAL ELECTION FOR TOWN COUNCIL (For an unexpired term to end Dec. 31, 2024. Vote for one.)
Rachel Michael
Age: 29
Occupation: Operations Manager
Why are you running for Elkton Town Council?
I’m running for Town Council to better serve and help our community. My goal would be to further our towns mission to improve and promote Elkton. I see a need in our community for a new voice in our town council. Believe that my experience as an Operations Manager, a career female, and starting young family in the valley will serve the town well. I am proud to be an Elkton resident and would like to give back in this way.
Should the town of Elkton have a town manager? If so, why; and if not, why not? Should the town manager have full control of personnel functions?
Definitely. At the core of it all, our Town is a business and with that there needs to be organization and oversight. The Town Managers roles and duties should be clearly defined.
What issues are facing the Elkton Area Community Center? How would you address these issues?
Our community is growing rapidly. With the growth we see conflicts within our Area Community Center and it’s recreational programs. I support a review of the building space to better optimize its capacity for all programs. Every member of our community deserves to walk into the Area Community Center and find a program they can engage in.
What would be your top priority, if elected?
If elected, my first priorities would be to bring a sense of stability to our council and community through being a sound voice on council. I would help promote needed updates to our towns infrastructure, historical restoration, and community improvements.
Nick C. Campbell
Age: 43
Occupation: Residential/Commercial Class A Contractor
Why are you running for Elkton Town Council?
I’m running to serve my neighbors with integrity and work hard on their behalf. You’ll always know exactly where I stand because I say what I believe and fight for what I think is right. I'm tired of seeing Elkton embarrassed on social media, in print and in the news. We're simply a better community than that. We're a town filled with forward thinking individuals, all strongly opinionated who love our community. I hope to inspire the best and brightest Elktonians to step up and get involved in our government. I would like to see us implement policies and procedures which prompt growth, not rhetoric and promises.
Should the town of Elkton have a town manager? If so, why; and if not, why not? Should the town manager have full control of personnel functions?
I support an invested, accountable manager combined with fiscally-responsible and transparent management in every area of government. As Elkton’s Town Charter is currently written, "The town manager shall appoint, suspend and remove all officers and employees, except those elected by the people." The authors of our charter knew that seven individuals handling the complexity of town business on a daily basis was daunting; finding one qualified person to make recommendations to the mayor and council is more realistic.
What issues are facing the Elkton Area Community Center? How would you address these issues?
Our Community Center is plagued with multiple challenges due to a fundamental lack of direction and leadership. The physical and mental wellness of residents relies on our ability to identify, implement and sustain a multitude of services: a dimensional approach offering daycare for children, meeting place for teens, activities for adults, services for seniors as well as social, educational and healthcare opportunities for all.
What would be your top priority, if elected?
Creating an ‘Economic Director’ position responsible for pursuing grants and supporting retail owner’s needs and concerns; developing a Small Business Incubator which proactively recruits new entrepreneurs to revitalize vacant storefronts; re-establishing Elkton in the Virginia Main Street program; realizing a strategy that addresses long-ignored core infrastructure, promoting tourism while maintaining our unique sense of place and coordinating revenue-driven events throughout the year.
