Elkton Town Council scheduled a meeting for Thursday to discuss candidates to fill former council member Heidi Zander’s vacant seat and to consider hiring an interim town manager.
The meeting, called by council members Jay Dean and Steve America, is scheduled for 8 p.m. in the council chambers at the Elkton Area Community Center.
Council will also go into a closed session to discuss legal and personnel matters.
On June 20, Elkton Town Council fired its town manager, Greg Lunsford, after convening in closed session. Dean, America, Randell Snow and Troy Eppard voted to fire Lunsford, while Zander and Rick Workman were opposed.
The following day, Zander turned in her resignation papers, effective immediately. That marked the third time Zander changed her mind about when to resign from council. She originally planned to step down effective June 30 because she is moving to North Carolina.
Three people — Margaretta Isom, Virginia Fulginiti and David Smith — submitted letters of intent to fill Zander’s seat.
When Zander asked to stay on until July 31 before abruptly quitting, town officials reopened the application period from July 1 to July 15.
Lunsford came under fire in May when staff moved the pool tables at the Elkton Area Community Center from their original location in an open air room near exercise equipment to a separate room that was being used for an aerobics class. Staff said the move was due to allegations of misconduct by regular pool players, while critics said the decision was not transparent and unnecessary.
For most of last week, Elkton Town Hall and the community center were closed to the public to give staff the ability to process Lunsford’s termination, according to Mayor Josh Gooden.
Town Hall reopened Friday, and the community center opened Monday.
The scheduled meeting Thursday is the third special meeting called since Lunsford was fired. The first two were canceled.
The Elkton Area Community Center is located at 20593 Blue and Gold Drive in Elkton.
