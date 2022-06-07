ELKTON — Effective today, visitors of the Elkton Area Community Center need to abide by a code of conduct approved by Town Council at its meeting Monday.
The code of conduct was tabled by Town Council in May.
Drafted by town staff, the code of conduct was created following allegations of misconduct and sexual harassment by some regular pool players. Staff moved the pool tables from their prior location, a large, open-air room near exercise equipment, to a separate room.
At a meeting May 16, 17 people spoke — including an alleged victim who sent a prepared statement read by a staff member — expressing both dismay and support of staff's decision to relocate the pool tables.
At that meeting, Elkton Town Manager Greg Lunsford said the tables were relocated because "management felt that the new location was more appropriate," but declined further comment.
In a May 2 email obtained by the Daily News-Record, Lunsford wrote to EACC staff and the town's recreation advisory board that "it should not be the role of members of council and of this board to incite members of the community to turn on town staff and completely misrepresent a situation they are not familiar with."
"Most of the pool players are great but a few are ruining it for everyone," Lunsford wrote. "And I'm sorry but staff is not to blame for that."
After discussing the code of conduct for over an hour in closed session Monday, council members Steve America, Jay Dean, Rick Workman, Troy Eppard and Heidi Zander voted to adopt the code of conduct. Council member Randell Snow was opposed, standing steadfast in his belief that the document should have went to the EACC advisory board before being considered by Town Council.
"We don't seem to care about procedures anymore," Snow said after the meeting.
Mayor Josh Gooden said he was surprised that a code of conduct was not already in place when the facility first opened, about 15 years ago.
"Hopefully, from a council standpoint, we can move on to bigger projects that affects our residents more," Gooden said.
The draft code of conduct states participants should not disrupt any programs, events or classes, and refrain from any indecent conduct including profanity, harassment, discrimination, threats or offensive remarks.
Intimidating, yelling or belittling staff members are also prohibited, as well as sexual comments toward staff members.
Staff will enforce the guidelines.
While in open session, Eppard asked council to discuss the item in closed session "because we have another entire entity of this plan that needs discussion, that includes things that must be discussed in closed session."
Workman said he was fine with discussing it behind closed doors, but suggested council take action.
"We just can't kick the can down the road," Workman said.
Town Council also approved a resolution of support and confidence in town staff. That vote was also 5-1, with Snow opposed.
"Ordinarily, I would vote for this, if I thought every staff member were doing their job," Snow said. "But I do not believe that."
Snow said the move was disrespectful not only to the pool players, but also to the aerobics class that used the room that the pool tables are now in. Mirrors were broken in that room during the move, he said, and the move was done without transparency or input from the individuals involved.
"It's a matter of principle," he said.
The resolution of confidence, written by Town Attorney Nathan Miller, states that Elkton is "the beneficiary of a competent and talented staff," and that they appropriately and professionally execute town business.
It states that there are many and varied issues that confront staff on a daily basis, and that employees handle the issues — whether controversial or mundane — professionally.
"Now, therefore, the Town Council of Elkton, Virginia, does hereby adopt this resolution of support and confidence; recognizing the town's staff for its professionalism and dedication to Elkton citizens," the resolution read.
Budget Hearing
In other business, Town Council approved a first reading of a 4% sewer rate increase for all users.
The hike is the only proposed increase in Elkton's draft budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The total amount of the proposed budget, which Town Council will consider at its June 20 meeting, is $11.37 million.
The new fiscal year begins July 1.
All council members were present and voted for the increase.
Elkton's current budget is $16.89 million. Lunsford said the decrease is because of Elkton's wastewater treatment plant upgrade. Instead of spending the $10 million budgeted for the project, town officials only spent $6 million. The town budgeted the remaining $4 million for the upcoming fiscal year.
Elkton officials expect $12 million in revenues for the upcoming fiscal year, with expenses of $11.39 million. Expenditures include a $433,000 repayment of wastewater loans, an additional bucket truck for the town's public works department, an additional police officer and police vehicle, and $200,000 for repaving streets and new sidewalks in the town.
At the public hearing Monday, former mayor Wayne Printz raised concerns of transparency in the town's government and how money is being spent. He said he believes council has the town's best interest in mind, but officials make haphazard moves and "spend, spend, spend."
"I just think that we're spending stuff sometimes a little bit irresponsibly," Printz said.
Printz also said it is hard for the public to receive information from town officials, including the budget, but town Treasurer Donna Curry said the proposal was sent to him.
"And at any given time ... you're welcome to come in [to the treasurer's office] and get a draft copy," Curry said.
Within the last year, the town of Elkton has received 53 FOIA requests, Lunsford said. Of those, the town was asked to retrieve 136 different pieces of information, because FOIAs can ask for multiple items.
Other towns in Rockingham County get about two to five requests per year, Lunsford said.
Due to the significant number of requests, the town has budgeted for a FOIA officer. Currently, the town clerk, Denise Monger, handles FOIA requests.
Printz was also against the town's police department moving its headquarters from its current location in the Jennings House to above the public works shop. The move would cost $450,000 using money the town received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
But Lunsford said the town's ARPA money is not included in the proposed budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.