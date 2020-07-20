ELKTON — Elkton Town Council did not discuss renaming Stonewall Riverside Park at its meeting on Monday after a noon update removed the item from the agenda.
“A few of the council members just wanted some time to review everything prior to thinking about voting, so it was just easier to pull [the agenda item] so that there was time to think about it,” said Elkton Mayor Josh Gooden.
Previously, a vote was slated for the meeting to change the name of Stonewall Riverside Park. The town’s planning commission had recommended the change.
Gooden said there is no specific timeline for when the measure may come up again at council.
“We’ll probably play it by ear and see when council’s ready one way or another,” he said.
The request for the renaming came from Merck and Co., which donated land for the park and operates a manufacturing site south of the town.
The Daily News-Record was able to contact Cesar Fabian Garcia, a spokesperson for Merck and Co. by 6 p.m. Monday, but was unable to get comments on why the company wanted the name of the park changed.
The Merck plant had been called the Stonewall plant in 1941, a name for the plant that is likely how the park also got the name Stonewall, according to Casey Billhimer, the director of the Miller-Kite Museum in Elkton. The museum is housed in a building used as headquarters by Confederate Gen. Thomas Jonathan “Stonewall” Jackson during the Valley Campaign of the Civil War.
During a Friday interview, Billimer said he was not sure when the Stonewall name was dropped from the plant’s title.
Councilmember Steve America said he heard from many residents who wanted to keep the name for Stonewall Riverside Park, which is a separate park from Stonewall Memorial Park, which is also in Elkton.
America said he did not like how companies are trying to change things in towns, like Elkton, across the country.
Companies “have other interests they should be focusing on,” he said after the meeting.
On Sunday afternoon, the sign at Stonewall Riverside Park was reported missing to David Harris, Elkton’s police chief.
Gooden said town staff did not remove the sign.
The police department was still looking for the stolen sign as of Monday evening, according to Harris.
The sign is valued around $240, he said.
“It wasn’t somebody who was doing it to try to be malicious cause [otherwise] they’d have painted over it, or ripped it down or something,” Harris said. “They took it down with a purpose.”
