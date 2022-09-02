ELKTON —Elkton Town Council attempted on Thursday to temporarily resolve some of its staffing woes in leadership positions.
The town’s director of community development, Delores Hammer, is on leave. At a Town Council meeting Aug. 15, council appointed Donna Curry, its treasurer, to fill in temporarily as assistant zoning administrator.
But at Thursday’s meeting, Town Council members Randell Snow, Jay Dean, Rick Workman, David Smith and Troy Eppard, who participated via phone, voted to accept Curry’s resignation as assistant zoning administrator. Council member Steve America was absent.
After accepting Curry’s resignation, council appointed Dan Talbot as assistant zoning administrator until Hammer returns. Talbot is chair of Elkton’s Planning Commission.
“I think there were some extra duties in serving as zoning administrator that Donna didn’t really feel comfortable with and would rather pass that on to [Talbot],” Mayor Josh Gooden said.
Snow asked Town Attorney Nathan Miller if Talbot being in both roles would create a conflict of interest, and Miller said it would not.
“That’s only going to be temporary until Delores gets back here, because she’s the primary person ...” Miller said. “Now, it’s possible that there could be a conflict. If that was the case, he’d have to excuse himself from participating.”
Talbot will not be paid for filling in as assistant zoning administrator, Gooden said.
Council also voted to have Howard Taylor, former director of the Elkton Area Community Center, provide “administrative support” for recreation and the community center.
Taylor, who was the community center director until early 2020 when he took a job with Merck, expressed willingness to assist the town with its community center and recreation, Gooden said. Prior to his stint in Elkton, Taylor worked for the Rockingham County Parks and Recreation Department.
Gooden said some employees at the community center told Town Council they needed “additional help” at the facility. Samantha Brown, its director, is also on leave.
“With the limited staffing currently, Howard has offered to assist with the administrative aspect of the center including the various monthly reports, scheduling, and assisting with securing qualified staffing for the open positions,” Gooden wrote in an Aug. 22 email to Town Council. “He feels comfortable that he should be able to keep the center moving around 8 hours per week and additional time as his schedule allows.
“He would easily be able to hit the ground running with keeping some things moving and provide consistency,” Gooden wrote in his email.
Snow, Dean and Eppard requested to discuss a salary or compensation for Taylor, as well as his duties and involvement that would be required of him. Eppard said he would support Taylor, and there may be a “hefty price tag,” like $40 an hour or $250 to $300 per day, for his services.
“I will say that even at the cost, I’d be willing to do it just, you know, in the interim, simply because he does do a great job,” Eppard said. “He did a great job for us, and everyone there loves him and would love to have him.”
Workman said Town Council should seize the opportunity while it’s available.
“We don’t need to reinvent the wheel,” he said. “We have a need and we’ve been talking about this need over and over and over, and we have a solution. There’s somebody temporarily, and we can’t let this particular situation get away from us like we did something else. We need to grab it and run with it temporarily.”
Like Talbot, Taylor’s role would be temporary.
Details on Taylor’s responsibilities and salary were unavailable after the meeting.
The town manager position in Elkton has been vacant since Bob Holton withdrew his application in July, and no discussion on filling the slot was publicly discussed during Thursday’s meeting.
Before the meeting adjourned, council met in closed session for more than an hour with Miller and Richmond-based civil litigation attorneys Melissa York and David Corrigan, of the firm Harman Claytor Corrigan and Wellman.
Town Council entered closed session to discuss legal and personnel matters, and no action was taken out of the closed session.
As of Thursday evening, no civil cases against the town of Elkton or its Town Council were filed in state or federal court.
