Elkton Town Council will have its first regular meeting on Monday since it fired its town manager last month.
Council has called several special meetings since Greg Lunsford’s June 20 firing, some of which were canceled and others saw no action taken.
On Monday, Town Council will again consider appointing someone to fill former council member Heidi Zander’s seat. Zander resigned from Town Council the day after Lunsford was fired and was opposed to his termination.
According to Monday’s agenda, council will interview those who have applied for the vacant seat during closed session.
Council will also discuss personnel and legal matters in closed session, according to the agenda.
At its last special meeting Wednesday, Town Council did not take action, but asked Town Attorney Nathan Miller if it is possible for a sitting council member to fill the town manager vacancy.
Miller said it is possible, but the council member would need to surrender their council seat to prevent a conflict of interest.
Before the meeting adjourned Wednesday, Elkton Mayor Josh Gooden said he and the town clerk, Denise Monger, received a letter of interest for the interim town manager position from an individual with more than 40 years of experience in local municipal leadership positions. Gooden did not identify the person during the meeting.
Town Council meets Monday at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at the Elkton Area Community Center, 20593 Blue and Gold Drive.
