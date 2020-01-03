The Elkton Town Council will hold a retreat Monday to discuss topics ranging from a new town manager to the Wastewater Treatment Plant expansion.
The retreat will begin at 5:30 p.m. at McDaniel Contractor Services LLC in its conference room at 15386 Old Spotswood Trail.
During the retreat, the council will take a tour of the McDaniel Building to be aware of what opportunities there are for business expansions “or to see how the owner has improved a property to promote revitalization or job growth within the town,” according to Mayor Josh Gooden.
McDaniel Construction Services LLC has been a part of a number of local projects, including the exterior and interior of Harrisonburg High School, James Madison University’s Bridgeforth Stadium and the JMU CISAT Library and Dining Hall exterior and interior.
The council will look further into the Wastewater Treatment Plant expansion and upgrade, which is expected to cost $17 million. Gooden said the town attorney, Nathan Miller, requested council discuss the matter.
“I think it’s related to logistics of finalizing financing and engineering documents for the upgrade of the plant,” Gooden said.
The plant upgrade is required by DEQ because Elkton consistently exceeds the amount of treated liquid waste it’s allowed to discharge. It’s permitted for 400,000 gallons daily but has processed and discharged as much 2 million gallons in a day.
Plans call for the upgraded plant to remove nitrogen and phosphorus from wastewater before discharging it into the South Fork of the Shenandoah River, a requirement of the Chesapeake Bay Preservation Act approved by the Virginia General Assembly in 1988.
The upgrade will include increasing the total capacity of the plant from 400,000 gallons per day to 800,000.
The cost of the 37 acres of land adjacent to the existing plant that are needed for the expansion is figured into the project cost.
At the retreat, council will also receive an update from Lineage Architects on the Jennings House renovations.
Lineage Architects is expected to give updates about changes that council requested in January to have done to the house, including minor changes like placement of the heat pumps, sidewalk and additional heating, ventilation and air conditioning changes.
The historic house is located at 173 W. Spotswood Ave. and was built in 1840 by Dr. Simeon Jennings. In 1862, he cared for wounded Confederate soldiers in his home following the battles of Cross Keys and Port Republic.
The issues at the house date to July 2016, when the basement area that housed the Elkton Police Department flooded. Inspections after that determined there was mold throughout the building, which led council to vote on Aug. 3 to move its governmental operations to the Elkton Area Community Center.
The Mount Crawford office of Waco Inc. has removed the mold in the basement, but other parts of the former Town Hall remain off-limits.
Gooden said that he hopes the council will have time to begin reviewing the town’s personnel handbook and begin planning for the 2021 fiscal year budget.
At the end of the retreat, the council will hold a closed session to review applications for a new town manager.
Previous town manager Kimberly Alexander resigned in December after working for the town for around seven months.
She did not submit a written letter of resignation. Around a week following her resignation, she said it was a mutual decision between her and the council.
Alexander started the job in April, replacing Kevin Whitfield, who resigned in February 2016 before council had the chance to fire him.
Gooden said he does not know how many applications have been submitted for the position
“Applications are accepted until [the position is] filled, so applicants are still encouraged to submit a resume even after the initial review takes place,” Gooden said.
He said wants to fill the position as soon as possible and will most likely decide on a timeline for the position to be filled after reviewing the applications Monday.
