The Elkton Town Council member accused of misdemeanor assault and battery against a town employee had his court case continued until September.
On Monday, Judge Chris Collins set Randell Snow’s next appearance for Sept. 12 at 2 p.m. in Harrisonburg-Rockingham County General District Court. Jilliyn Rae-Anne Monger, an employee at the Elkton Area Community Center, filed the charge against Snow.
The alleged incident occurred Jan. 28, but Monger filed the complaint with a magistrate on June 23 in Harrisonburg-Rockingham County General District Court.
According to the criminal complaint, Monger alleges that during her work shift on Jan. 28, EACC director Samantha Brown showed Snow the day’s Daily News-Record, which had a feature article about the facility.
Monger alleges that when Brown showed Snow the article, his “demeanor changed” and was upset with his photograph in the newspaper.
“Very shortly after, [Snow] approached me and said, ‘You need to take that stupid crap off,’ then proceeded to reach at my face and grab my mask,” Monger wrote in the complaint.
At an Elkton Town Council meeting June 30, Snow said the allegation against him was “not true.”
“Paper will lie still and let you write anything on it,” Snow said June 30. “That doesn’t mean it’s true. And you will find out that what you saw in the paper, it’s not true.”
Snow was represented in court by Harrisonburg defense attorney Tracy Evans, who did not return a call for comment Monday.
