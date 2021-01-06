In dog years, opening a dog park in Elkton has felt like a lifetime. In human years, the feeling is mutual.
For several years, town staff had discussed the possibility of opening a park for the town’s four-legged residents.
An enclosed space for dogs of all sizes and breeds to run around till their heart’s content and make new friends — it’s paradise for man’s best friend, and the idea is now a reality.
After months of budget planning, donations and construction, the town welcomed its first dog park just in time for the new year, and dogs across town are giving it two paws-up.
“So far I have heard a lot of positive feedback about the dog park, and residents have enjoyed having a safe place to take their dogs to exercise and spend time with other dogs,” Mayor Joshua Gooden said.
The dog park is located at Stonewall Memorial Park and has quickly become a hit thanks to several residents who chipped in donations to make it possible.
One of those residents was Makayla Jones, a 2020 East Rockingham High School graduate.
After shedding her maroon and black coat, Jones continued to support her alma mater and its students.
During the fall semester, Jones and her family held a fundraiser to benefit the school’s volleyball team. When their fundraising efforts wrapped up, Jones realized they had more than enough funds for the team and decided the money could aid something else — the dog park.
“I wanted to give to the community,” she said.
Jones said it was “heartwarming” to help the community she has called home her entire life and enjoyed being able to see the donation come to life.
“It’s so cool because one of my friends told me she was able to utilize the dog park,” she said. “I hope people use it and have fun.”
Gooden said the total cost to complete the dog park was roughly $12,000, with $1,500 covered through donations. Donations are still being accepted by the Elkton Parks and Recreation Department to go toward expanding the park in the future.
For those who venture out to Stonewall Memorial Park for some quality playtime with their furry friends, there are several rules that are to be followed to keep the space safe.
There are two sections of the dog park, one area for dogs under 25 pounds and an area for dogs over 25 pounds.
The dog park is open from sunrise to sunset daily and only dogs are permitted. No more than three dogs can be brought to the park at a time and dogs need to be leashed when outside the fenced area.
A full set of rules is posted at the dog park’s entrance.
Gooden said the dog park is not only for town residents to enjoy, but visitors as well.
“The hope is that the dog park will become a popular addition to our town’s parks and recreation department,” he said. “I briefly chatted with two residents who have been visiting the dog park two times per week with their rescue dogs and they are happy to start a new tradition with their dogs by enjoying the park followed by a trip to get ice cream in town.”
