Elkton Parks and Recreation announced Monday the town’s drive-thru Easter event scheduled for Wednesday has been rescheduled for Thursday.
The event was moved due to inclement weather predicted for Wednesday.
The event will take place at the Elkton Area Community Center and will last from 4 to 7 p.m.
Goody bags from the Easter Bunny will be stationed in front of the EACC for attendees to pick up. The event will be limited to the first 400 children that arrive.
Additional information can be found on the town’s parks and recreation Facebook page.
