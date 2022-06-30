An employee at the Elkton Area Community Center has filed a charge against a Town Council member following an alleged incident in January.
Jilliyn Rae-Anne Monger, an employee of the center, is accusing Randell Snow of misdemeanor assault and battery, according to online court records.
Monger filed the complaint with a magistrate on June 23 in Harrisonburg-Rockingham County General District Court, and no police were involved.
A call to Snow was not returned Wednesday. Nathan Miller, the town’s attorney, could not be reached for comment.
In the criminal complaint, Monger said that at about 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 28, Snow came behind the counter at the Elkton Area Community Center to get his pool stick and glove.
The community center director, Samantha Brown, showed him the day’s Daily News-Record, which had a story about the community center, according to the complaint.
“At this time Randall’s demeanor changed as he was upset with his photograph in the paper,” Monger wrote in the complaint.
Monger said that shortly after, Snow approached her and said, “You need to take that stupid crap off,” referring to her face mask. Snow “proceeded to reach at my face and grab my mask,” Monger wrote.
The charge is a Class 1 misdemeanor in Virginia.
A court date is set for July 11 at 9 a.m. in Harrisonburg-Rockingham General District Court.
In June, Elkton Town Council approved a code of conduct for patrons at the community center. The code of conduct, which was created as a result of allegations of misconduct at the center, passed 5-1, with Snow opposed.
At that time, Snow said he did not vote for code’s adoption because he believed it should have been reviewed by the community center’s advisory board.
Also at that meeting, Town Council adopted a resolution of support and confidence in town staff, also with Snow opposed.
“Ordinarily, I would vote for this, if I thought every staff member were doing their job,” Snow said at the time. “But I do not believe that.”
A special meeting of Elkton Town Council will take place today in the council chambers at the community center. According to the meeting notice, council will discuss candidates to fill former council member Heidi Zander’s vacant seat and to consider hiring an interim town manager.
Elkton’s former town manager, Greg Lunsford, was fired June 20.
Council will also go into a closed session to discuss legal and personnel matters.
