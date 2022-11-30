Elkton Town Council on Monday extended the town's property tax deadline to Feb. 5, according to officials.
Town Council approved a first reading of the amendment last week. Two readings are required to adopt an ordinance amendment.
The due date was previously Dec. 5.
During the Nov. 21 Town Council meeting, treasurer Donna Curry said she recommended council extend the deadline.
"The town finances are in excellent shape, and I’ve no doubt that delaying taxes two months will not adversely affect our financial position," she said previously.
— Staff Report
