ELKTON — Elkton officials will consider an $11.3 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
The proposed budget for fiscal 2023 is over $5 million less than Elkton's current budget. Town Manager Greg Lunsford attributed this to Elkton's wastewater treatment plant upgrade.
Elkton officials budgeted $10 million for the upgrade in the 2022 fiscal year, but only spent $6 million, Lunsford said. The budget proposes spending the remaining $4 million on the project.
Town officials expect about $12 million in revenue for the upcoming fiscal year, and just more than $11 million in expenses. Officials propose that the surplus, amounting in $631,760, be placed in a reserve account to pay off wastewater loans.
There are no proposed tax increases in the budget. A 4% utility rate increase for sewer rates is proposed.
The new fiscal year begins July 1.
Revenues And Expenditures
The proposal includes a $433,000 repayment of wastewater loans, an additional bucket truck for the town's public works department, another police officer and police vehicle and $200,000 to repave streets and build new sidewalks, Lunsford said.
Lunsford said funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act and town expenses are budgeted separately.
Using ARPA funding, town officials propose allotting $450,000 to relocate Elkton's police department above the public works shop. According to town documents, the police department agrees to move, as it would provide officers with twice as much workspace compared to its old location.
Additionally, town officials propose using $500,000 in ARPA funding for a stormwater project on Spotswood Avenue, and $100,000 for a two-year grant writer salary, which is a new position for the town.
About $1.3 million in ARPA funding remains unallocated and available for future projects, according to Lunsford.
The water hauler rate increases to $7 for every 1,000 gallons under the proposed budget.
Between $35,000 and $45,000 is allotted for a Freedom of Information Act officer for the town. Lunsford said this is due to a "large number of requests received by the Town."
Currently, the town clerk, Denise Monger, handles FOIA requests.
