An outage that took place Feb. 26 left dozens of Elkton residents without water or with low water pressure, but it opened the door for further discussion amongst Town Council members regarding the water supply.
The accidental event also raised the question of whether the town’s water system is in need of upgrades.
During Monday’s meeting, Elkton Town Council members spent a portion of their time hearing from Herbert White, who provided a presentation regarding the town’s existing water system and its needs.
White, president of WW Associates, said the town's water facilities include two wells, an 80-year-old underground storage tank, a water distribution system from the 1920s and one booster pump station that is not in use.
WW Associates is a Charlottesville-based engineering firm that provides services for local and state municipalities, federal facilities and private and industrial clients in Virginia, according to its website. The firm focuses on environmental engineering services, such as wastewater systems, water systems and water resources.
White said the town’s underground storage tank, which holds 1 million gallons, needs to be replaced, as do many of the town’s water lines.
White presented council members with a detailed map showing the town’s water system grid.
Each water line was color-coded to indicate its size. Colors that were highly identified on the map were orange, yellow, green, light blue and dark blue — all representing water lines 8 inches or smaller.
White said any water line that was smaller than 8 inches was “not suitable,” adding there were numerous “old, small lines” located in the town.
A majority of the town’s water system is operating with 8-inch, 2-inch and less than 1.5-inch water lines.
“Most folks know there is inadequate water pressure,” White said.
White told staff there was an analysis done on the water system 10 years ago that showed the town was experiencing a significant waterline leak. In his presentation, White said the town produces an average daily volume of 558,055 gallons, but only 242,457 gallons were being consumed.
“There’s a 315,000 gallon difference lost between water being pumped out and consumed,” he said. “That’s a 57% water loss.”
White said the town’s water system has large amounts of leakage, inadequate water pressure, a water tank in need of replacing, piping too small for fire protection and aging water distribution piping.
There were also concerns raised on the town’s wells.
“We know the existing wells are reaching operational capacity,” he said.
White said additional well sites are needed and recommended the town develop a minimum of two new wells. While White did not disclose how much the recommendations would cost for the town, he did say there were funding resources to be explored.
The Virginia Department of Health offers a revolving loan fund and the U.S. Department of Agriculture offers a rural utility service.
“Both sources are being looked at,” White said.
It is possible the town can add two new wells and delay replacing the storage tank, but no decision was made Monday.
Mayor Joshua Gooden said he hopes the town will be able to make a decision on which steps should be taken in the next few months.
