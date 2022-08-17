Elkton's finance committee has scheduled three meetings for August.
The committee will meet today at 1 p.m., Aug. 24 at 1 p.m. and Aug. 31 at 1 p.m. All meetings will be held in the conference room at Elkton's Town Hall, 173 W. Spotswood Ave., according to the meeting notice.
When the Elkton Town Council adopted the town's budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year on June 20, council members said there may be adjustments to it.
— Staff Report
