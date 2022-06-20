Elkton Town Council has fired its town manager.
At a meeting Monday, council members voted 4-2 to fire Greg Lunsford. Council members Randell Snow, Troy Eppard, Jay Dean and Steve America voted to fire Lunsford, with Rick Workman and Heidi Zander dissenting, according to Elkton Mayor Josh Gooden.
Lunsford's termination is effective immediately.
Lunsford, of Harrisonburg, became the town manager in February 2020.
— Staff Report
