After three weeks of finance meetings and a global pandemic affecting revenue, Elkton Town Council members got their first look at the proposed fiscal year 2020-21 budget during Monday’s meeting.
A big takeaway from the budget includes no tax increases for town residents, but there is a proposal to increase water and sewer rates in order to meet the consumer price index.
Town Manager Greg Lunsford told council members that it has been proposed to raise residential, commercial and industrial water rates from $11.49 to $11.67. For customers that use more than 2,000 gallons of water, the increase would be from $3.75 to $3.81.
For sewer rates, a base rate would go from $24.84 to $25.84 for all residential, commercial and industrial users. When over 2,000 gallons, the rate for residential would increase to $7.78, $8.08 for commercial and $8.71 for industrial.
“It’s a slight increase, but necessary,” Lunsford said. “It would bring in an additional $33,000 in both water and sewer revenue.”
Other key elements Lunsford pointed out from the budget were $30,000 for repaving portions of the Elkton Area Community Center parking lot, $150,000 for town paving projects, $35,000 for new fitness equipment at EACC and $20,000 for the installation of new campsites at Riverside Park.
With improvements on the way for EACC, there will also be changes in leadership as Director Howard Taylor announced his resignation Monday in order to pursue an opportunity with Merck.
Taylor, who spoke to council members over the phone, recalled the improvements he was able to bring when he took the director position in 2017.
“We had 10 programs in 2017, then in 2018 we had 26 new programs and in 2019 we had 45 new programs,” Howard said. “In 2020, we had 41 new programs we were working on.”
Taylor said he wished the best for the town, adding that he loved them all “just like family.”
Other areas in the budget worth noting were funding for new playground equipment and a dog park, Lunsford said.
Town council members will take action on the proposed budget and water and sewer rates during the June 15 meeting.
Other items on Monday’s agenda included approving a new trash removal contract that would increase the rate the town will pay from $8.50 to $9 per household. Lunsford said there would be no increase to the amount the town charges residents for trash removal.
The reason for an increase in the trash removal rate was due to the amount of trucks needed to service the town. Lunsford said due to COVID-19 and residents cleaning out their homes, the company that removes trash for the town had to go from two trucks to three trucks in order to remove everything.
Town council approved the increase, 6-0.
Council also unanimously approved the rebidding for upgrades to the town’s wastewater treatment plant. During a work session on May 4 the town approved a new schedule for upgrades that would set construction to begin by Oct. 21 and be completed by Sept. 30, 2022.
With a rebidding in process, the town can begin to move forward with completing upgrades on the wastewater treatment plant.
