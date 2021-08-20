After nearly two months without a town treasurer, Elkton Town Manager Greg Lunsford announced Thursday the position had been filled.
In a press release, Lunsford said the town hired Donna Curry, who will assume the position on Sept. 27. Curry replaces Clairen Sipe, who resigned on June 23. Sipe had been with the town since August 2004 and replaced Faye Vickers, who had been reassigned as a senior clerk at the time, according to previous reports by the Daily News-Record.
Curry was one of 20 applicants interested in the position.
Lunsford said in the press release that Curry comes from Spotsylvania County, where she served as the county’s business manager for the fire, rescue and emergency management department. In that role, she oversaw a wide range of finance, personnel and administrative duties.
“She has deep roots in the Shenandoah Valley and is anxious to return ‘home’ with family and friends,” Lunsford said.
Curry said she is excited to move back to the Valley and is looking forward to her new role and working with Elkton residents.
“I am honored and privileged to be afforded this extraordinary opportunity,” she said in the press release.
Lunsford added that Curry’s husband, Billy Curry, recently took on the role of lead pastor at the Spring Creek Church of the Nazarene in Bridgewater. Lunsford said the town is excited to be a part of the Currys’ new chapter in their careers.
