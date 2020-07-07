Elkton native Samantha Brown has been hired as the new director for the Elkton Area Community Center following a work session with town council.
Brown’s start date is July 27.
The town began its search for a new director in late May after former director Howard Taylor announced his resignation May 18 in order to pursue an opportunity with Merck, a pharmaceutical company in Elkton.
Taylor served as the EACC’s director since 2017 and during his three-year tenure expanded the number of programs offered at the center.
During a town council meeting in May, Taylor said there were only 10 programs offered at the center in 2017 and by 2018 there were 26 new programs. By the time he departed with the EACC, Taylor had been working on 41 programs to be featured in 2020 — programs Brown said she was looking forward to continuing.
“I am very excited because, as an Elkton native, the center is an important part of the town,” Brown said. “It serves as a place the community can connect.”
Brown, 29, has been a town resident nearly her entire life, only leaving for college.
A 2008 Spotswood High School graduate, Brown attended Emory & Henry College to study athletic training and later St. Catherine University for occupational therapy. She received degrees from both institutions and later became a licensed certified occupational therapy assistant at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Brown said what sparked her interest in applying for the EACC director position was seeing the events put together over the years.
“You get to plan events and bring people together,” she said.
Mayor Josh Gooden said Brown was one of the more than 20 applicants seeking the director position, but Brown’s experience in the health care industry helped her to stand out.
“Samantha will be an asset to the Elkton community based on her prior experience in the health care field and travel industry,” Gooden said. “I have the utmost confidence that she will be helpful to members as they try to understand the various equipment at the EACC and being able to implement new programs and events.”
Gooden added that Brown’s previous experience volunteering at the EACC and town events also displayed her support for the Elkton.
Town Manager Greg Lunsford said there were already “big shoes to fill” with Taylor’s departure, but the town was fortunate to hire Brown.
“Her skillset with programs, athletic training and administration will be a great asset to the town,” he said. “We’re excited and looking forward to Samantha’s arrival.”
As Brown gets ready for the position, she said she hoped to make herself known in the community and at the EACC.
“I am very welcoming and have a bubbly personality. Ask me questions and just know that your opinion is important [to me],” she said.
