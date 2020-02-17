ELKTON — The search for a town manager is over after Elkton Town Council voted Monday to appoint Greg Lunsford to the position.
Lunsford, of Harrisonburg, previously served as the assistant community manager for Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo, Fla., for 15 years and spent five years as the club’s lieutenant of public safety. He also served in the United States Army from 1987 to 1991.
Lunsford has lived in Harrisonburg for more than a year.
“We are very fortunate to have Greg join the town of Elkton team to help promote the town and serve our residents,” Mayor Josh Gooden said. “It was definitely a great pool of candidates.”
Since the position became open in December after Kimberly Alexander quit, the town received 11 applications. After reviewing the applications, council narrowed it down to five candidates.
Lunsford was appointed to the position during Monday’s Town Council meeting in a 5-0 vote. Council member Heidi Zander was absent.
“What an honor and privilege it is to be named town manager,” Lunsford told council members. “I can’t wait to get started on Monday.”
Lunsford will earn a salary of $70,000 and will not be required to relocate to Elkton, according to Gooden.
“Elkton has a rich history of entrepreneurship, strength, connection to the land and deep community ties,” he said. “I am honored to serve alongside each member of this community, the Town Council and staff as we create a sustainable future full of possibilities.”
Prior to hiring Alexander to fill the seat, council received 46 applications before narrowing the pool to eight and then choosing her.
Alexander started the job in April, replacing Kevin Whitfield, who resigned before being fired by council in February 2016. She was the eighth town manager since 2001.
Whitfield replaced Kevin Fauber, who stepped down under pressure from council in September 2013. Fauber served for two years before resigning.
In January 2014, Whitfield said he believed he would be able to maintain a good working relationship with council and provide the longevity needed to address some of the town’s long-standing issues, such as debt load.
When he resigned two years later, former Mayor Wayne Printz volunteered to fill the position.
It is still unclear whether Alexander voluntarily stepped down or if council forced her resignation. Alexander said in a prior interview that she did not submit a resignation letter.
