ELKTON — State officials will hold an informational meeting tonight at the Elkton Area Community Center about establishing a downtown historic district.
The town of Elkton has partnered with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources to undertake a historic building survey, to list the Elkton Historic District on the Virginia Landmarks Register and National Register of Historic Places, according to a letter from the DHR.
Staff from the Dovetail Cultural Resource Group will be photographing and documenting buildings in Elkton over the coming months, the letter states. The survey effort will take place from a public right of way, and residents have no obligation to allow access to their property.
"The purpose of the historic resources survey is to locate and identify historic properties within the identified Elkton Historic District area," the letter states.
It is for historic documentation and doesn't impact property assessments, according to the DHR. The information collected will be used to nominate the Elkton Historic District to the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register.
"Listing in these Registers does not in any way change what owners can do with their property; it does not impose restrictions from federal, state, or local levels of government," the letter states. "Rather, it brings recognition to an area and makes federal and state tax benefits for building rehabilitation available to property owners who choose to use them."
According to DHR, there will be a public hearing before any action is taken to officially list the Elkton Historic District on the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places.
An in-person public information session is scheduled for tonight, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m. at the Elkton Area Community Center.
