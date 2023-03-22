ELKTON — Elkton Town Council on Monday held a public hearing on a proposed agreement with Rockingham County that would expand the town’s limits.
The proposal would move the boundary line on Elkton’s western limits, consisting of about 175 acres.
Town Manager Greg Lunsford said that 63 properties in the proposed boundary line adjustments use a wide range of town utilities, and the town currently does not collect real estate or personal property taxes from these residents and businesses
Lunsford said that in 2021, after receiving various requests for out of town water and sewer connections, the town council directed the town attorney to begin work on a boundary line adjustment with the county to incorporate several areas on the western end of the town’s limits.
Most of the areas, including the possible boundary line adjustment, were included in the annexation plans in 2000, as well as included in the town’s comprehensive plan, adopted in 2018, Lunsford said.
Of the 63 properties, 53 are residential, and 10 are commercial. There are two short-term rental properties that, if the proposal goes through, the town would collect a lodging tax and annual registration revenue that currently goes to the county, Lunsford said.
There are currently 46 out-of-town utility hookups, Lunsford said, and 20 have water and sewer, 24 have water only, and 2 have sewer only. Two properties on Florist Road, and one on Monger Hill, have pre-approved hook-ups, he said.
Council didn’t take action on the proposal Monday. The Board of Supervisors will also hold a public hearing in the upcoming weeks.
During the public hearing, people were mostly against the proposal, citing the financial implications and other effects it may have on property owners, and questioning the motives of the town and what they believed to be a lack of transparency.
Short-Term Rentals
Also at the meeting, council approved two short-term rentals, tabled another, and placed a temporary freeze on accepting new short-term rentals, pending approval from the town attorney.
The temporary freeze, according to the motion, is to give the town’s planning commission time to review and recommend proposals and codes relating to short-term rentals. It would not affect current applications for short-term rentals, and would expire by June 20, or if council acts before.
Councilwoman Jan Hensley made the motion, and council members Rick Workman, Virginia Fulginiti and Aaron Napotnik voted for it. Rachel Michael was opposed.
The short-term rentals that were approved were requested by Seth and Laura Stace at 101 Tamarack Lane, and from Tiffany Shepherd at 101 Hill Avenue.
At a meeting Feb. 21, Laura Stace said she had lived in Elkton for the past six years and loved the area. Her husband is in the military and had been deployed to Europe for the next year, and she planned to join him, and then would return to Elkton
Their neighbor would be the property manager, town documents state, and the permit would allow a maximum of four people and two cars. Cameras would be located outside the residence, but she didn’t anticipate any issues, and she had spoken with neighbors, none of whom had issues with the request.
Shepherd said Feb. 21 that she was seeking a short-term rental permit to raise money to keep her uncle in his nursing home, according to town documents. There would be no more than six people allowed to stay, she said, and she had strict rules, including no street parking, no animals and no loud noises. They were remodeling the property to bring everything up to code.
The short-term rental request tabled Monday was from Sean Gorman, of Colorado, who sought the permit at 252 Kensington Drive. At that public hearing, seven people were opposed, and one person spoke in favor. Those opposed raised concerns with the short-term rental decreasing their property values, its impact on the neighborhood’s character, citing the covenants, codes and restrictions of the Woodbridge subdivision, parking, and possible poor behavior of renters.
Gorman said Feb. 21 that the property belonged to his father, who died last year. He was trying to keep the home, but noted it was expensive to maintain two residences, the meeting minutes said. Listing the property as an Airbnb would give him the opportunity to keep his father’s home, meeting minutes said, and he had no intention of opening a bed and breakfast, hotel or flophouse.
He said there were two empty lots beside the residence and none at the rear of the property, making it one of the best places in town to operate a short-term rental, meeting minutes said. He said he’d done long term rentals before, but it was hard to remove people from a home when a problem was realized. An advantage of a short-term rental would allow him to review potential renters.
Council tabled Gorman’s request Monday, to allow town attorney Nathan Miller to research legal questions.
Council also approved a request from Rockingham County to rezone a parcel at 20871 Blue and Gold Dr. to business uses for its future fire and rescue response station plans. It also approved a rezoning request for vacant land between Blue and Gold Drive and Mount Pleasant Road to a conservation district; and 20913, 20939, 20995 and 21063 Blue and Gold Dr. to a general business district.
Summer Sewer
At staff’s recommendation, council also approved the town’s summer sewer program. Town treasurer Donna Curry noted the program had been offered to residents for more than 20 years, in an effort to help them reduce their water bill during the summer months by conserving usage during April.
Curry said the program locks in sewer usage for May, June, July and August based on user consumption in April, and is beneficial to residents who plan to water their lawns and gardens during the summer or fill a swimming pool.
Sign-up sheets will be available online or in the Treasurer’s Office beginning April 1 and will continue through April 30.
Council also appointed Louis Heidel to fill a seat on council, vacated by Steve America.
Heidel previously served on council, from 2019 to 2020.
