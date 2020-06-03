Former Elkton Mayor Wayne Printz was the lone speaker during Monday’s public hearing on the town’s proposed fiscal 2020-21 budget, expressing concerns over the revitalization project for the Jennings House and its funding.
During the Civil War, the Jennings House served as a Confederate hospital and later home to town offices. As repairs are needed to the brick structure located on West Spotswood Avenue, town staff have been relocated to the Elkton Area Community Center, where space is tight.
In April, Town Council approved a contract for the project with Lantz Construction for $940,000. Lantz Construction is an employee-owned business based in Broadway that also worked on the Elkton Area Community Center.
By voting on the funding, the town delayed paying interest until next year.
Printz expressed to Town Council members through Zoom that the proposed budget did not reflect the cost, loan payments or other expenditures relating to the “approximately $1.5 million borrowed over 20 years or the $6,000 a month payment associated with the refurbishment.”
“I have stated this before that this was trickery and a slide of the hand election stunt by some to make sure the citizens are deliberately kept uninformed regarding the irresponsible borrowing of about $1.5 million and payment of $6,000 a month during this serious pandemic,” Printz said Monday. “The was devastating socially and financially.”
Town Manager Greg Lunsford declined to comment on Printz’s allegations.
Printz also pointed out that the town held a public hearing regarding financing the Jennings House after committing to borrowing money for the project, saying it was “probably just an oversight.”
There was also a public hearing on proposed increases to water and sewer rates in line with the consumer price index.
Lunsford told council members during the May meeting that it had been proposed to raise residential, commercial and industrial water rates from $11.49 to $11.67. For customers who use more than 2,000 gallons of water, the increase would be from $3.75 to $3.81.
For sewer rates, a base rate would go from $24.84 to $25.83 for all residential, commercial and industrial users. For over 2,000 gallons, the rate for residential would increase to $7.78, $8.08 for commercial and $8.71 for industrial.
Lunsford said Printz also spoke during that public hearing, but due to the meeting not being recorded, the Daily News-Record could not obtain Printz’s comments.
After the hearing, Town Council approved increasing the water and sewer rates for residents and conducted the first reading of the budget ordinance, which council is expected to adopt during the June 15 meeting.
