A family of two has been displaced from its home after a house fire Friday night.
Emergency crews from Elkton, McGaheysville, town of Shenandoah and Rockingham County fire departments responded to the 20300 block of Shady Acres Drive in the Elkton area at roughly 9:30 p.m. for a house fire, according to Todd Spitzer, assistant fire marshal with Rockingham County Fire and Rescue.
Spitzer said when emergency crews arrived on scene, the house was fully engulfed but no one was home. When Spitzer arrived on scene around 10 p.m., the house was still burning, but not fully engulfed.
There were no injuries reported.
The house fire remains under investigation, but has been declared a “total loss.” Spitzer said foul play is not believed to be involved as of Saturday.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.