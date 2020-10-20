ELKTON -- Elkton will make donations to Elkton Area United Services and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County after Town Council unanimously approved using its CARES Act funds to assist with budget shortfalls that the organizations have faced due to COVID-19.
Council member Jay Dean was absent.
The town began discussing making donations to the two organizations during a work session held in early October. Town Manager Greg Lunsford said in a previous interview with the Daily News-Record that council agreed both organizations provided a valuable service to the community and hoped to be able to assist in some way.
During Monday’s council meeting, Lunsford said the town received a donation request from Sandra Quigg, Boys and Girls Clubs executive director, nearly two months ago.
“They have been holding all-day boys and girls club instead of after-school programs,” Lunsford told council members.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic continually impacting the academic school year, the nonprofit went from serving 300 children to 150. Before the height of the pandemic, the Elkton club served roughly 80 to 90 youths per day, according to Quigg.
Quigg said in a previous interview that the Elkton club specifically saw a revenue loss close to $4,000 to $5,000 per month.
As a result, Lunsford said Quigg had requested a donation of $10,000.
“I think that would be steep for us to do,” he said, and suggested council approve a donation of $2,500 instead.
The donation would be covered by the town’s federal coronavirus relief funding, which totaled nearly $160,000.
Council approved donations of $2,500 to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County and $2,500 to Elkton Area United Services to keep the donation amount consistent.
Lunsford said that as of Monday the town has not spent much of the CARES Act funding it received, but will present ideas on how to spend it during the town’s finance committee meeting on Monday.
Other items on Monday’s agenda included a resolution recognizing the Rockingham Cooperative’s 100th anniversary, which will be in 2021.
Since 1921, Rockingham Cooperative has offered farm supplies, feed, fertilizer and other supplies needed for the agricultural community for its intent to make a meaningful impact on the operations and member-owners who work with the cooperative, according to the resolution.
In 1931, the cooperative established a branch for member-owners in Elkton, and later moved to a bigger location at the present day loading dock building six years later.
To honor its 100th anniversary, council unanimously adopted the resolution to celebrate Rockingham Cooperative on its success for being a local farm supplier and a valued service for the area.
