ELKTON — Eric Rynar loved his view at work. Every day, he arrived in the morning after taking a bus and two trains and rode the elevator to the 19th floor of the highest high-rise in New Jersey at the time.
Rynar had a great view of the World Trade Center’s twin towers on Sept. 11, 2001. It was a beautiful, sunny day that day, much like it was on Saturday at Stonewall Memorial Part in Elkton, where Rynar was sharing his story in honor and memory of the almost 3,000 lives lost in the terrorist attacks that occurred 20 years ago.
Rynar watched as the towers collapsed, the south tower first and then the north, and with it, the world built on the idea that the United States of America was untouchable.
“I had a good friend in the south tower,” Rynar told about 150 people gathered Saturday morning in Elkton. He called his friend to ask if they were going to leave. “We are going to leave,” Rynar was told.
When Rynar saw the second plane fly into the south tower, he said, “It was an incredible sight. I will never forget.”
Rynar’s friend in the south tower did not make it out.
Rynar was working for a firm that made sure the New York Stock Exchange was protected. He had scheduled a vacation for shortly after the terrorist attacks. He and his wife didn’t take that vacation.
When the Rynars were able to go out of town, they vacationed in Massanutten. They had driven through the Shenandoah Valley on their honeymoon and remembered how beautiful it was.
They weren’t disappointed, and in 2007 retired to Elkton. For the past 14 years, Rynar has spoken at Elkton’s 9/11 memorial services.
Elkton was one of 100 sites in America selected to participate in the first annual 9/11 Flag of Honor Across America Memorial. The flag has the names of the 2,983 individuals who died that day. Those who perished came from 92 different countries.
On June 27 the flag was placed on the ground where the two towers once stood. The town of Elkton was also tasked with reading the names of 50 people who died, along with a short biography of who they were.
Edward Foley is a retired New York City police officer. He was at ground zero and has been coming to Elkton for years after helping Elkton Middle School receive a piece of the World Trade Center as part of a memorial. He was so moved by the reception he received that whenever Foley is in the area he visits the memorial at EMS and the one at Stonewall Memorial Park, and then he gets on his way.
When asked to speak in remembrance of the 20th anniversary, Foley was quick to accept.
“Some years it feels like an eternity ago, some years it feels like days ago,” Foley said. Foley was doing building searches adjacent to the World Trade Center that day.
Foley remembers seeing fighter jets in the sky after the planes hit and wondering whether it was friend or foe, but knowing, either way, it was a bad thing.
In the days and weeks afterward, Foley said he attended too many funerals to count. There were days that Foley was attending three funerals a day of first responders he knew.
“There is a special bond that develops from tragedy,” Foley said. “You are all part of that bond. ... America could use more towns like yours.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.