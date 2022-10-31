Elktonians will see a full ballot come Election Day on Nov. 8.
The two mayoral candidates, nine candidates for the Town Council general election and two special election candidates were asked why they are running, their thoughts on town administration, issues at the community center and what their top priority would be if elected.
This is the first in a three-part series with their answers. All can be found at DNROnline.com.
Mayor (Vote for one)
Wayne Printz
Age: 64
Occupation: Retired, 38 years at Merck and Company, Local Businessman Elkton 38 years.
Why are you running for Elkton Town Council?
Our town is in desperate need of Strong Leadership. Our current leader is overseeing the spending of over three million dollars on a third police station move, and other excessive spending while increasing, water, sewer, electric and a possible grocery tax which I am ardently against. The Town’s payments are soon to be $491.000 a month. Our current leader is planning an annexation of Monger Hill and the Health Center to find income. The answer is reduced spending. I do not care what nationality or political affiliation you are I will be your Mayor.
Should the town of Elkton have a town manager? If so, why; and if not, why not? Should the town manager have full control of personnel functions?
Einstein said “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” We need to promote from within to retain our culture and reject extravagant salaries. We should innovate to a new management concept using current employees to create a diversified leadership that answers to our council and citizens directly.
What issues are facing the Elkton Area Community Center? How would you address these issues?
Due to the absence strong leadership our community center is severely curtailed. The Community Center was closed without Council permission. This administration lost $66,500 in funding. I believe working together we can rejuvenate our center to her former glory. I will ask to re-introduce Bingo, continue looking at 2nd phase indoor basketball courts, focus on a youth center and activities for our disabled and Veterans. I will implement a moral compass with Inclusion, Courtesy, Respect and Family Values in running our center and also collaborate with Local business using the Community Center as a base for Golf Cart Rentals and Public Transportation focused to improve mobility for Seniors and Disabled compassionately.
What would be your top priority, if elected?
• Providing some financial relief to our citizens and businesses
• Mandatory Vacant building improvement
• Camping facility at River Bridge
• Re-invent our Community Center
• Introduce a modest transportation system
• Focus on inclusion and healing our town
• Review utilities and stop excessive spending
• Open town offices 8am until 5pm
• High School Senior’s Banners on poles
Joshua Gooden
Age: 28
Occupation: Economic Development and Tourism Coordinator for Rockingham County
Why are you running for Elkton Town Council?
I am running for mayor to build upon the strong accomplishments of the last four years including the restoration of our Town Hall, completion of a new wastewater treatment plant, implementing a sidewalk improvement plan, and adding recreational amenities. As a lifelong resident, I have always had a passion for serving residents of my hometown, volunteering for civic organizations, and supporting our small businesses. I enjoy promoting our town through tourism and events that bring residents and visitors together.
Should the town of Elkton have a town manager? If so, why; and if not, why not? Should the town manager have full control of personnel functions?
Yes, it is essential for the town to have a Town Manager to offer daily oversight of all town departments and functions. The Town Manager shall be responsible to the council for the proper administration of all affairs of the town as outlined in the charter, including personnel. The position promotes efficiency, boosts employee confidence and morale, plus reduces attorney fees.
What issues are facing the Elkton Area Community Center? How would you address these issues?
With the 2020 renovation of our Town Hall, we have expanded available space at the EACC by 3,500 square feet to allow additional space for programs and a computer room. I believe we need a comprehensive review of all spaces to determine how additional programs and amenities can be added to accommodate the future needs of our growing community. The EACC is an asset to the Elkton community that has gained in popularity among residents with increased programs and special events including Storytime events for kids, “Elk Fit” fitness classes, and partnership events with the ARC of Harrisonburg to promote activities for adults with special needs, to name a few.
What would be your top priority, if elected?
My top priorities if elected include restoring stability and management to Elkton by supporting our dedicated employees, promoting downtown revitalization and small businesses, continuing necessary infrastructure improvements, and constructing an open-air pavilion and farmers market in Downtown Elkton.
Town Council (Vote for not more than three)
Phillip “Rick” Workman II
Age: 69
Occupation: Retired (21 years Army and 21 years Merck)
Why are you running for Elkton Town Council?
In my career, I have filled many leadership roles and can make the tough decisions. My record is one of completed actions, positive growth and personal participation and I will continue this approach if elected. Elkton is currently without a Town Manager who is the day-to-day operational leader of the town. I feel I have the motivation, experience and leadership to help navigate through this difficult period. I participate in most town events and am a member of most civic organizations. Through this participation, I have knowledge of what is working and what is broken.
Should the town of Elkton have a town manager? If so, why; and if not, why not? Should the town manager have full control of personnel functions?
Our Charter identifies Elkton as a Town Manager form of government which I support 100%. History shows that during periods of no TM, the town experiences financial, operational and legal issues. The TM is a leadership role filled by a trained professional and this concept alleviates politics. All organizations need a leader and a Town Manager is just that; a person who manages the town. I strongly believe that to manage efficiently, the Town Manager must have complete control of personnel.
What issues are facing the Elkton Area Community Center? How would you address these issues?
I recommend the advisory board be filled with new members who have no biases pertaining to the current issues. After hiring a permanent Director, I would suggest we seek professional advice on which equipment is essential and the arrangement for our small space. An official letter must be mailed to each member explaining new policies and updated rules. We need a fresh start — Grand Reopening!
What would be your top priority, if elected?
I will instill citizen confidence back into our town government by hiring a Town Manager. I will insist we use the committee system and keep all Council members informed. I will ask that we limit liabilities by heeding the advice of our attorney. A successful town must have stability and transparency and I pledge to restore this within our government.
Randell Snow
Age: 81
Occupation: Retired biology teacher and athletic director
Why are you running for Elkton Town Council?
Elkton, like all other small towns, need honest, intelligent, and dedicated people to show interest in seeing that the town is progressing in the way that they want. My philosophy has always been, if you aren’t satisfied with the way things are going, get involved and do something about it! My interest in our town government began in 1980, and I have served on and off since then. People who have lived in our town see me serving as a 43 year Ruritan Club member!
Should the town of Elkton have a town manager? If so, why; and if not, why not? Should the town manager have full control of personnel functions?
Some towns may be successful giving the town manager full control, but I do not believe voters elect people so they can delegate all their say-so to one unelected person. Major decisions should always be brought before the council for final approval or at least have some committee input. When this stops and the manager becomes a dictator, it’s time for this person to be looking for work elsewhere.
What issues are facing the Elkton Area Community Center? How would you address these issues?
The Elkton Area Community Center is one of the very best things that our town has ever done. Presently, our community center is at it’s lowest point in the 15 years of it’s existence. Our goal is to restore it to the friendly gathering place that it once was. We have hired 3 front desk workers so we can operate on a full schedule. We are confident that with a little time and hard work, it will be even better than it ever has been. Our Community Center Advisory Board it actively restructuring all aspects of operations, Code of Conduct, programs, expectations and activities.
What would be your top priority, if elected?
A top priority for the town in the near future is to make decisions regarding the expenditures of the ARPA funds which are going to do great things for our citizens.
We are also looking forward to getting started on the major overhaul of our neglected water system. We presently have 14 building lots for sale, and are excited about some possible recreation additions and improvements, which include an overhaul of our Baseball field located in Stonewall Memorial park.
We look forward to many great things happening in our town! Best of luck to all the candidates for office!
