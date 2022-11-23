It was the day before Thanksgiving break for the students of Rockingham County Public Schools. Many were likely finishing up work and projects and lesson units, while others were taking a break and watching a movie.
But the students of Elkton Middle School were spending the day giving back to the community and giving thanks.
For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, students spent Tuesday assisting in their community as part of Elkton Middle’s annual day of service, Principal Emily Holloway said.
“We wanted students to give back to their community through volunteer work while expecting nothing back,” Holloway said.
The day of service began about 10 years ago when Holloway was the assistant principal of Elkton Middle School. The annual event had to be put on hold in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.
Holloway said many students came up to her prior to Tuesday to say there were glad to be back in school and to be able to participate in day of service.
“The ultimate outcome of this is we want students to not only learn in the school through academics, but to learn to be a great person in life,” Holloway said.
The day of service had 100% participation from students, teachers and staff. Students had the choice of putting in six hours of community service with their families prior to day of service or to complete their community service on Tuesday.
Those who participated on Tuesday could choose to stay at the school and help out there or go out into the community. Students who chose the former helped bus drivers by washing school buses and teachers by having a car wash.
The students who went into the community either went to somewhere in Elkton, Grottoes, a farm in Keezletown or the Shenandoah National Park, Holloway said.
“I’ve gotten a lot of feedback, especially from parents who say thank you for encouraging this,” Holloway said.
Feedback from students included appreciation for being able to do something new and to learn something new.
Holloway said it was a lot of work to get the necessary permission slips and coordinate with bus drivers and organizations within Rockingham County but that “it’s worth it.”
Along with the day of service, Elkton Middle School is also partnering with the Elkton Police Department for Cops for Kids Toy Drive.
This is an event that the school has participated in in the past and one that was requested by students to be brought back this year.
The advisory team that collects the most toys will win a breakfast with the Elkton Police Department.
The school is collecting unopened, new toys through Dec. 3.
