ELKTON — There are a lot of plans and ideas to revitalize the vacant property along A Street in downtown Elkton that Town Council purchased in February.
And at its meeting Monday, council unanimously voted to move forward and solicit ideas, like a farmers market or pavilion, at the property.
“The land’s there, we purchased it, now we’ve got to use it,” said council member Jay Dean.
In February, Town Council voted to purchase the 1.24-acre property that joins an additional 0.64 acres along West Spotswood Avenue the town agreed to purchase in December.
The town has previously leased the property for events like car shows, chili cook-offs, religious revivals and the annual Elkton Autumn Days Festival in October.
Elkton Mayor Josh Gooden previously told the Daily News-Record that the 0.64-acre property approved in December cost $139,000, which the town plans to pay for using American Rescue Plan Act funding. The 1.24-acre property approved Tuesday cost $261,000, Gooden said.
According to Elkton’s 1995 streetscape plan, there were drawings of a possible farmers market being constructed on the property.
In other business, council approved Elkton’s summer sewer program. The summer sewer program locks in a resident’s sewer rate for the months of May, June, July and August by using the resident’s rate in April.
Water usage is still billed per month, but the sewer rate is locked in. Elktonians can call the treasurer’s office at 540-298-1951 to sign up.
Town Council also set a joint public hearing with the town’s Planning Commission for May 2 at 6 p.m. for Jeff Duby, who seeks a special-exception permit for a short-term rental at 224 W. Spotswood Ave.
In March, Town Council approved a special-exception permit for Chateau Virginia to operate a winery and manufacturing business at the same location.
