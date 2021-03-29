ELKTON — For those who brave to become a “2,000-miler,” hiking the Appalachian Trail can appear to be a daunting challenge only one in four can complete, according to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy.
The more than 2,190 miles of trail stretching from Maine to Georgia is not for the faint of heart. Those who take on the endurance challenge will find themselves hiking for months, and rely heavily on the surrounding areas to stock up on supplies, food and other necessities.
That’s where the Appalachian Trail Community program comes into play.
Through the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, a nonprofit organization working to protect, manage and advocate for the Appalachian Trail, the community program recognizes more than 40 communities that have been proved to be assets for anyone using the Appalachian Trail.
Virginian is home to 17 of those designated communities, with the newest being Rockingham County’s own town of Elkton.
“Without the abundance of dedicated residents and small businesses, becoming an Appalachian Trail community would have been more difficult,” Mayor Joshua Gooden said. “This designation helps further solidify Elkton as a prime outdoor recreation destination for the Shenandoah Valley and Virginia.”
By earning the designation, localities are promoted by the Appalachian Trail Conservancy as being a place hikers on the trail should stop at to get food, enjoy a rest day and take part in local events.
Communities in return see additional support in local businesses and generate additional revenue.
“Hopefully this designation will serve as a driver for supporting existing small businesses, downtown revitalization and promote tourism in our town,” Gooden said.
The idea of pursuing the ATC designation was one the town looked at for several years, but didn’t formally pursue until the summer of 2020, Gooden said. With the help of the town’s intern at the time, Gabby Dean, applications were submitted and a final presentation for consideration was held on Wednesday.
Ginny Whistleman, a lead volunteer for a committee dedicated to working on the ATC application, could talk a mile a minute about the potential of Elkton becoming an Appalachian Trail community, but following the town’s acceptance into the program, she was speechless.
“This is such a huge advantage for our town,” she said.
Whistleman has always been an outdoors enthusiast, she said, and knew the benefits that would follow if Elkton were to become an Appalachian Trail Community.
“All thru-hikers look at ATC for information on the trail,” she said. “They register their heights with them. There wouldn’t be an Appalachian Trail without ATC, and that’s why this partnership is so important.”
Before Elkton became a designated ATC community, the only locality hikers knew to stop at between Luray and Waynesboro was Harrisonburg — more than 40 miles away and a nearly one-hour drive.
The distance from Elkton to Shenandoah National Park’s Swift Run Gap Entrance is less than 7 miles.
“We are set up perfectly,” Whistleman said. “We have everything a hiker wants and needs.”
Another aspect that made Elkton an ideal place to become an ATC community was the Appalachian Trail Outfitters located in Luray and in Elkton.
Whistleman has been working at Appalachian Trail Outfitters for two years. The business is owned by her brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Gigi Foster.
The store sells hiking maps, clothes, shoes, backpacks, dehydrated meals and locally produced gifts and maps to area residents, Massanutten visitors and hikers of local day trails or the Appalachian Trail.
With the ability to aid hikers and the town being added to the ATC’s communities, Whistleman said she is excited to see the economic impacts the area will see in a positive way, adding that within the last few days she spoke with a hiker making a stop off the Appalachian Trail to visit the town.
Appalachian Trail Outfitters was joined by several other local businesses in submitting letters of support to ATC, including the Country View Motel, Elkton Brewing Co. and Pure Shenandoah.
Other organizations and community members that supported the designation were the Elkton Progressive Improvement Committee and the Potomac Appalachian Trail Club.
Steve Napotnik, co-owner of Elkton Brewing Co., said the news of Elkton becoming an ATC community was great.
“With being right here, it’s kind of a natural spot,” he said. “It’s amazing it hasn’t happened yet, but we are ecstatic about it.”
Napotnik said the idea of having the Elkton Brewing Co. as a place where hikers could stop by and have a beer, use free Wi-Fi and recharge is something he is looking forward to seeing come to fruition.
“This is great for the area,” he said.
With the weather warming up, the Appalachian Trail will begin to see more trekkers, and Whistleman can’t wait to service them.
“My heart is so full right now,” she said. “This is big. This is wonderful.”
