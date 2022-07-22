ELKTON — The quick thinking and brave response from one Elkton police officer may have saved two people's lives during a water rescue incident in April, authorities say.
And the efforts of officer Craig Lam were recognized at an Elkton Town Council meeting Monday, where Lam was received a lifesaving award from the town's police chief, Dave Harris.
On April 29, Lam responded to a suspicious person call as a backup for Rockingham County sheriff's deputies.
The suspect fled from other responding deputies and ran to the banks of the Shenandoah River behind Merck on Waterloo Mill Lane. The suspect jumped in the river and began to swim away from police.
Police said Lam kept contact of the individual and attempted to negotiate with him, but the man would not cooperate. Lam continued to stay close with the swimmer.
Over time, the man began to struggle while swimming in the water and eventually could not keep swimming. He called for help, and a sheriff's deputy entered the water.
Lam then jumped in the water to assist the deputy and the drowning man, and got both of them to an area in the middle of the river shallow enough to reach the bottom, police said.
They were all able to exit the river and the individual was treated for symptoms of shock and hypothermia, police said. Fire and rescue personnel provided medical assistance, and both men have since fully recovered.
"Had Officer Lam not responded to this incident and acted swiftly and decisively, it is my belief that at least one, perhaps even two lives would have been lost on that day," Elkton Police Sgt. Michael King wrote in a letter, read by Harris. "It is with great honor and pleasure that I recommend that Officer Lam receive the Chief's Commendation Award for his outstanding performance during this successful life-saving event. His integrity, bravery and heroism exemplifies all that a law enforcement officer should strive to be."
